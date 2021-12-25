Ashes 2021: Australia Set To Hand Scott Boland Debut During Boxing Day Test, Hazelwood Out

The Ashes 2021 Boxing Day Test is just a day away and Australia on Saturday dropped a major bombshell by handing Scott Boland a debut in the third Ashes 2021 Test which will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia are already 2-0 up in the series and a victory at MCG will help them seal the series. Boland came into the squad on Monday as pace-bowling cover with Josh Hazlewood sidelined by a side strain and Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser suffering the after-effects of playing in the second Test in Adelaide.

Ashes 2021: Scott Boland set to make Test debut at MCG

The 32-year-old, Scott Boland plays his domestic cricket at the MCG and will become only the first indigenous Australian Test player since Jason Gillespie to receive his baggy green cap on Sunday. Boland joins Faith Thomas, Jason Gillespie and Ashleigh Gardner as players of Indigenous descent to feature at Test level.

Scott Boland's record at MCG stands at 91 wickets from 26 first-class matches with Australia skipper Pat Cummins suggesting that those numbers were a "huge part" of Boland's selection. The right-arm pacer becomes the second debutant to be drafted in as many Tests after Neser was handed his cap in Adelaide, and the sixth fast bowler to feature for Australia in the Ashes so far.

Ashes 2021:Pat Cummins to lead Australia during Boxing Day Test

While Scott Boland is set to make the debut at MCG, Pat Cummins will be making a comeback after missing the second Test due to COVID reasons. Cummins was replaced by Michael Neser in a last-moment change after the Australian skipper was deemed to be in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. According to the report, Cummins reached an agreement with the South Australian health department that permitted him to go to Sydney on a chartered flight.

Cummins had not returned a COVID-19 positive, which is one of the primary reasons why he was allowed to leave isolation before the due date. The Australia Test skipper was reportedly been allowed to mix with his family but not in large gatherings.