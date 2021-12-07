Ashes 2021, Australia Vs England: Full Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming And More

The Ashes 2021-22 is just around the corner, with the first Test between Australia and England set to take place on Wednesday, December 8. This edition of the Ashes is set to be played in Australia and will be a highly contested five-match Test series. There has been a change to the fifth Test match which was scheduled to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth but owing to COVID-19 restrictions it will be relocated as confirmed by Cricket Australia.

Take a look at the full schedule, squads, venues, live streaming details and head to head in the series, for the upcoming Ashes, Australia vs England five-match Test series.

Ashes Test Series 2021-22 Full Schedule

Match Dates Venue Time (IST) First Test December 8-12 Gabba, Brisbane 5:30 AM Second Test (Day/Night) December 16-20 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:30 AM Third Test December 26-30 MCG, Melbourne 5:00 AM Fourth Test January 5-9 SCG, Sydney 5:00 AM Fifth Test January 14-18 TBA TBA

Ashes Test Series 2021-22 Venue

Gabba in Brisbane

Adelaide Oval in Adelaide

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney

Australia vs England Head to Head Record in Ashes

Since the start of the Ashes series back in 1882, Australia have won 33 series of the 71 that have been played. England have won 32 and the remaining six have all ended in draws.

Ashes Australia vs England 2021-22 Live Streaming in India

For cricket fans in India eager to catch the action between Australia and England, the Ashes series will be broadcast by Sony Pictures and Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony SIX for viewers in India. For those that want to live stream the matches, they can do so on the Sony LIV app or website.

Ashes Test Series 2021-22: Australia vs England Squads

Australia

Pat Cummins (Captain), Steve Smith (Vice-captain), Alex Carry (WK), Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

England

Joe Root (Captain), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton, Chris Woakes, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

