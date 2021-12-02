Ashes 2021: Shane Warne, Brett Lee Involved In Feud Over Mitchell Starc's Exclusion

Mitchell Starc over the years has been one of the key bowlers in the Australian bowling unit both in the white and red ball format. However, the form of left-arm seamer has not been that great for the past 12 months which has led to former Australia cricket Shane Warne making a bold statement ahead of the England vs Australia 1st Ashes test in Brisbane.

England vs Australia: Shane Warne wants Mitchell Starc dropped for 1st Ashes Test

Mitchell Starc picked up only 11 wickets in four matches at an average of 40.72 against India earlier this year and during the T20 World Cup also he did not fare well with the ball which is a cause of concern for the Australia team before the 1st Ashes Test. Shane Warne in his tweet wrote that Mitchell Starc's number in the last 10 tests has not been good as he has averaged nearly 70 a wicket last summer. The legendary spinner was of the view that he would prefer Jhye Richardson instead of Mitchell Starc.

Numbers are really bad for Starc / Lyon in last 10 tests - especially to the top 6 batsman were they averaged nearly 70 a wicket last summer. This is why they are both under pressure and need to start the series well. Lyon plays 1st test but surely Richardson instead of Starc https://t.co/AyfpS5WGVI — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 1, 2021

On the other hand, fellow Australian and former teammate of Shane Warne, Brett Lee has backed Mitchell STarc to do well in the upcoming Ashes series. The former pacer (Lee) while speaking to SEN’s Breakfast With Vossy said that the experienced fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are crucial to Australia’s chances of victory.

He said, "Pat Cummins, the skipper, and Josh Hazlewood, they’re definitely two of the first picked. And I’m going to go with Mitchell Starc. You need experience when you’re playing in such a big series. A lot of people are calling for (Starc’s) head on the chopping block. I’m not going down that road. I’m going to say Mitchell Starc can produce an incredible Ashes series if he can get the ball to swing back at 150km/h, which he’s very, very capable of.”

Following Brett Lee's comment, Shane Warne in yet another tweet wrote that if Starc was bowling fast and swinging the ball he’s a match-winner. However, he’s bowling in mid 130s & not swinging it which is why he is preferring Jhye Richardson.

I agree with Brett if Starc was bowling fast and swinging the ball he’s a match winner. But he’s bowling mid 130’s & not swinging it. He averaged 70 per wicket last summer to the top 6. Plus his recent WC form was horrible. He went for 60 runs in 4 overs. Richardson must play https://t.co/hQBvtbFGHj — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 2, 2021

Mitchell Starc Test career

Talking about Mitchell Starc Test career, the left-arm pacer has played 61 matches for Australia picking up 255 wickets in 117 innings. He has 13 5 wicket haul and two 10 wicket haul in his career so far.