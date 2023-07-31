England and Australia are engaged in an intense battle on the 5th and final day of the Ashes 2023 Test. The hosts have put up a challenging target of 384 in front of the Aussies, but at this moment - after the 1st session - the visitors are in complete control and are on course to chase down the score. Just before lunch on Day 5, a tremendous moment occurred and England had the chance to strike a breakthrough in the form of Steve Smith. In an absurd incident, his catch was taken and at the same time, it wasn't, and thus he survived.

Ashes 2023: What has happened so far?

After ending Day 4 at 135/0, Australia endured a tough first session on ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5, losing three crucial wickets in the space of 29 runs. After Warner, Khawaja, and Labuschagne's dismissal, Steve Smith and Travis Head provided stability to the innings and began to take the ship forward. However, just before the lunch break, a near dismissal lurked around Steve Smith, but he survived.

ENG vs AUS: Ben Stokes colossal mistake in Ashes 2023

On the first ball of the 66th over, Moeen Ali tossed up a delivery which was turning in to Smith, who lunged forward to defend it. However, he could not make an ideal contact. As the ball lobbed off the gloves of the Aussie batter and went towards leg slip, captain Ben Stokes was positioned to take the catch. Stokes had to stretch to take the catch and was successful in his endeavour. But as he began to celebrate, the ball slipped out of his hand, causing a massive fumble.

The appeal and celebration immediately stopped after Stokes' palm hit his knee and the ball slipped. Irrespective of that, the English side went for the review, and the third umpire adjudged that the catch wasn't clean, and Steve Smith narrowly edged out from getting dismissed. Following the unsuccessful review, the sound of boos echoed inside The Oval.