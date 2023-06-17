Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad Hunts Down David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne On Day 2

Why you're reading this: The wait for cricket fans to witness the world's oldest cricket rivalry is over as Australia is facing England in a five-match Ashes 2023 series. The first Test is being played at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, and Day 1 of the first Test was an absolute blockbuster. Over 400 runs were made on the first day.

3 things you need to know

England finished Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test at 393/8 d

Joe Root was England's highest scorer and made 118* runs in 152 balls

Australia was 14/0 at Stumps on Day one

England strike early on Day 2

After Australia finished Day One without losing a wicket, the English cricket team would have been hoping to strike early on Day Two. The hosts didn't have to wait much to get their intentions fulfilled as Stuart Broad took down David Warner in the eleventh over for nine.

READ MORE| Shubman Gill To Be Banned From West Indies Series? Here's What You Need To Know

However, Broad didn't stop his hunt and got rid of number Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne on the very next ball. Labuschagne edged the ball, moving away from him off and Jonny Bairstow took a brilliant catch behind the wickets. Stuart Broad also became the third bowler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for a duck in Tests.

Bowlers who have dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for a duck in Test Cricket:



Bilal Asif

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Stuart Broad pic.twitter.com/m2CiGIqUS6 — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) June 17, 2023

England declare on Day 1 before reaching 400 runs

The English cricket team decided to bat first on the batting-friendly Edgbaston pitch after winning the toss. The home team had made their intentions clear from ball one as opener Zak Crawley hit Australian captain Pat Cummins for a boundary on the first ball of the Test match.

READ MORE | England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test live score: Two crucial wickets shake Australia

The English team looked to be in trouble when they were 176/5 and most of their leading batsmen were dismissed. But Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow added 121 runs for the sixth wicket in just 140 balls and took their team out of trouble. The English team declared early their innings early on Day One, which is a relatively rare sight to watch in Test cricket.