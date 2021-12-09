Ashes: Ben Stokes' No-ball Controversy Piles Misery On England, Warner Has A Narrow Escape

England and Ben Stokes both seem to be running out of luck in Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test with David Warner facing a narrow escape with Ben Stokes' no-ball. After a poor batting effort on Day 1 of the 1st Ashes Test, England knew that taking wickets was their only option and anything less than that will make it difficult for them to keep the Test match alive. Ben Stokes almost had given the second breakthrough with the wicket of David Warner only to be ruled out as a no-ball.

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test: Ben Stokes no ball to dismiss David Warner

Ollie Robinson did provide the spark in the morning by removing Marcus Harris. Meanwhile, Joe Root decided to bring in Ben Stokes in the 13th over and almost had the breakthrough they were looking for. Ben Stokes produced a jaffa of a delivery to dismiss David Warner. The Australian was, however, given out but the decision was overturned by a replay that showed Stokes overstepped the line

A video on Channel 7 Twitter handle shows their expert Trent Copeland pointing out about Ben Stokes overstepping the first three deliveries of the over before the fourth delivery that hit Warner’s stumps. While speaking on the show he said, “If you don’t know this is happening (as a bowler) and the review only happens when a wicket falls, I feel like we’re being failed by technology that could be used".

Each of Ben Stokes' first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball 👀@copes9 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kcyNrYHSYr — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 9, 2021

Ashes: Australia in command at the start of Day 2

After bowling out England for 147 runs, Australia did not have a great start to their innings with Marcus Harris dismissed early by Ollie Robinson with just 10 runs on board. However, with David Warner getting a reprieve from Ben Stokes thanks to a no-ball Australia at the time of writing were placed at 84/1.