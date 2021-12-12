Ashes: 'Gabba Isn't Everyone's Cup Of Tea'- Indian Fans Mock England After 1st Test Defeat

Indian cricket fans were once again reminded of the famous Gabba victory after Australia beat England in the first Ashes Test on Saturday. Following the game, Indian fans took to social media to add salt to England's wounds, reminding the touring team of Rishabh Pant and India's heroics at the historic cricket ground in January. India made history by becoming the first side to beat Australia at The Gabba in almost 32 years, thanks to Pant's magnificent century. However, when England landed on the Australian shores with the intention of repeating the feat, the team was unable to hold up and went on to lose by a massive 9 wickets.

As the match ended on Saturday, netizens took to Twitter to mock England for reviving Australia's domination at The Gabba, months after Indian ended it with a magnificent victory that won the hearts and minds of cricket fans all over the world. Here's how netizens reacted to England's defeat in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Forget abt a win

Playing Day 5 at Gabba itself isn't everyone's cup of tea 😏#ashes pic.twitter.com/aipEAHZTAw — 🐐 (@FOREVER_VK_FAN) December 11, 2021

Australia win the first Ashes Test by nine wickets … Gabba domination revived after India broke it in January … #AUSvENG #Ashes #Ashes2021 — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) December 11, 2021

The only side to beat Australia at the Gabba in the last 33 years 🇮🇳🏆#Ashes pic.twitter.com/RcEVDbJYMZ — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) December 11, 2021

This shows us how special was India's win at Gabba i.e Australia's fortress.!With missing key players like of Kohli,Bumrah,Ashwin,Shami it was indeed a moment to remember forever.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) December 11, 2021

Still can't understand how India pulled it off in Gabba on day 5 🙏🙏🙏 this gabba surface. @ShubmanGill @cheteshwar1 🙏🙏🙏 I'm still awestruck with that partnership 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Ashes — Mask up, Stay home & safe, Get Vaccinated (@Kaushik1695S) December 11, 2021

Ashes, 1st Test

Coming back to the first Ashes Test match, Australia won the game by 9 wickets after chasing down a low target of just 20 runs on Day 4. Bowling first, Australia demolished England for 147 runs in the first innings. Jos Buttler top-scored for the visiting side with 39 off 58 balls. Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes were the other contributors for England, hitting 25, 35, and 21 runs, respectively. Pat Cummins bowling in his debut Test match as Australian captain picked a fifer to kickstart his long journey.

In reply, Australia scored 425 runs in their first innings courtesy of some brilliant batting by Travis Head, who made a stylish comeback into the Australian Test squad by hitting a magnificent 152 off 148 balls. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also scored a half-century each for Australia before being dismissed for 94 and 74 runs, respectively. England scored 297 runs in their second innings on the back of two 80-plus scores, one each by Dawid Malan and Joe Root. Australia's second innings saw Marcus Harris open the innings alongside Alex Carey. Carey was dismissed after scoring 9 runs. Harris then finished the chase alongside Marnus Labuschagne in just 5.1 overs.

Image: Twitter