Ashes: Internet Explodes As Stuart Broad Dismisses David Warner For A Record 17th Time

Stuart Broad's domination over David Warner in Test cricket continues to be a remarkable display of skill and strategy. With his dismissal of Warner for the 17th time, Broad has firmly established himself as Warner's ultimate tormentor on the field. Time and again, Broad has found a way to outfox Warner, exploiting his weaknesses and capitalizing on every opportunity. This success against one of Australia's finest opening batsmen is a testament to Broad's exceptional bowling prowess.

3 things you need to know

Stuart Broad is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test format

He is England's second-most successful Test bowler after Anderson

Broad has played 164 Tests and has 593 wickets in his name

Broad achieves a rare record with the dismissal of Warner

During the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley in Leeds, England pacer Stuart Broad achieved his 17th dismissal of Australia opener David Warner in Test matches. Broad had already gotten Warner out in the first innings of the match on Thursday. This puts Broad in the company of West Indies' Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, who have both dismissed England's Michael Atherton 17 times in Tests and are placed joint-third on the list of bowlers dismissing a batter the most times.

The record for the most dismissals of a batter in Tests is held by Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who has dismissed Atherton on 19 occasions in 34 Test innings. Alec Bedser of England is second on the list as he has dismissed Australia's Arthur Morris 18 times in Test matches. Broad has joined Ambrose and Walsh to take the third spot on the list with his 17th dismissal of Warner in red-ball cricket. Here's how netizens are reacting to the development.

What we see vs what Stuart Broad sees… #TheAshes pic.twitter.com/scMUhiWlI5 — 𝘿𝙖𝙣 (@danjadz_) July 7, 2023

David Warner watching Stuart Broad marking his run-up. pic.twitter.com/qWSAwDFCoU — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 7, 2023

Billy, this is David Warner, he’s an opening batsman. His only defect is he always gets out to Stuart Broad pic.twitter.com/5DrbUY6fLi — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) July 7, 2023

Among Indian bowlers, Kapil Dev holds the record for the most dismissals of a batter. He has dismissed Pakistan's Mudassar Nazar 12 times in just 24 innings. On the other hand, Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has struggled against Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, being dismissed by him 13 times in 41 innings.

