WATCH: Stuart Broad Gets Steve Smith Before Lunch, Sends Headingley Crowd Into Ecstasy

World Champions Australia entered the third Test of the Ashes 2023 series with a 2-0 lead, courtesy of two commanding wins at Edgbaston and Lord’s. Heading into the first day’s play, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision to bowl turned out to be the right call and Australia ended up suffering a small collapse in the first session on Day 1 at Headingley.

3 Things You Need To Know

Australia won the first Test of Ashes 2023 by 2 wickets at Edgbaston

The Aussies then clinched a 43-run win at the Lord’s

England haven’t won the Ashes since 2015

ALSO READ | India Legend Absolutely Burns Stuart Broad Over Carey Comments With 'Yuvraj Singh' Barb

Headingley crowd erupts after Stuart Broad gets Steve Smith in 3rd Ashes Test

Bowling the 25th over of Australia’s first innings on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test, Stuart Broad delivered a sensational delivery to dismiss Steve Smith right ahead of lunch. Broad ran in from wide of the crease and delivered a fuller length delivery on the fourth stump line, while angling it in. While Smith looked to block it off the front foot, the bool ended up taking the inside edge, before flying into Jonny Bairstow’s gloves.

Smith looked uncertain about edging the ball and was quick to go upstairs with the DRS review. The replayed confirmed that Smith indeed got his bat on the ball and was ruled dismissed. As the events unfolded the Headingley crowd was sent into a state of ecstasy after everything that unfolded in the past week.

ALSO READ | Did BCCI Compromise With Important Rule While Appointing Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector?

Emotions on an all-time high during the 3rd Test of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023

Before England and Australia traveled to Headingley for the third Test, the second Test match of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 concluded amid a massive surrounding debate on the spirit of cricket. Amongst several noteworthy moments in the game, the most headline-grabbing was Alex Carey's runout of Bairstow during England's chase in the fourth innings. After Australia's victory at Lord's, Pat Cummins and his team faced jeers and boos from MCC members in the Lord’s long room.