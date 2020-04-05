Ashish Nehra Admits He Is 'not Proud' Of Hurling Abuses At MS Dhoni During 2005 Pak Series

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra is widely remembered for his on-field gimmicks and unique antics. One such incident that garnered Nehra attention was during the tour of arch-rivals Pakistan to India back in 2005. It was during the fourth ODI of the series in Ahmedabad when Nehra grabbed all the eyeballs as he was caught abusing MS Dhoni on-field for a misfield.

'Not justified'

Recollecting the incident recently, the speedster stated that he is not proud of his behaviour. Speaking to leading news daily, Nehra intricately remembered that he had been hit by for a six by Shahid Afridi on the previous delivery and as expected in an India-Pakistan match, the pressure was high. He then stated that he had created a chance to dismiss Afridi which was put in vain as Dhoni dropped the catch leading to his frustration. He added that both skipper Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni were, however, fine with him after the game but admitted that his behaviour is not justified.

Nehra vividly recollected that the video had soon gone viral. He also clarified that people think the video is from the Vishakhapatnam ODI, but actually, it is from Ahmedabad.

The infamous incident

The fourth ODI at Ahmedabad in 2005 was a high-pressure game between the arch-rivals as Pakistan looked to level the series. Chasing a target of 316 runs, Pakistan was off to a decent start. However, the speedster created a chance to dismiss explosive batsman Shahid Afridi. The batsman edged the ball, only for it to escape between Rahul Dravid at slip and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. It was then frustrated Ashish Nehra who got the better of his emotions and was captured hurling abuses at the wicketkeeper.

