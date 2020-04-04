MS Dhoni's Friend Reveals One Thing Which Makes Former Skipper Angry; Read Here

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since Team India's heartbreaking 2019 World Cup semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. Dhoni's credentials are enough to prove that he is arguably the best captain in world cricket. MSD is the only captain to have won all the major ICC titles. He is also known as 'Captain Cool' due to his calm and composed nature. However, one of his friends has revealed that Mahi does get angry.

What makes Mahi angry?

During a recent interview with a news channel, one of MSD's good friends went on to say that the former Indian skipper feels angry whenever they ask him questions on his retirement because he still feels that he is still the fittest of all and the quickest wicket-keeper in India.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been postponed to April 15 due to the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

According to a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

