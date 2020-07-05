Ashish Nehra Says Virat Kohli's Aggressive On-field Tactics 'works For Him'

Ashish Nehra has revealed that Virat Kohli is someone who does not hesitate to show his emotions on the field which eventually works for him pretty well. Virat is known for his aggressive style of captaincy and fiery approach on the field that has been lauded by many but at the same time, he has received brickbats from a few critics as well.

'Virat Kohli is that sort of a guy': Virat Kohli

'It is not that MS Dhoni was quiet, it doesn’t mean he wasn’t aggressive. Virat Kohli is someone who shows his emotions on the field, which works for him,” Ashish Nehra said while interacting on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. “Virat Kohli is that sort of a guy who helps Mohammed Shami raise the bar. Shami is someone who needed to be pushed and Virat did that. He likes his players on the toes,” the former left-arm seamer added.

Virat Kohli's captaincy career

Virat Kohli was first handed over the Test captaincy reign during India's tour of Australia in 2014/15. He became Team India's full-time captain in January 2017. Under his reign, India were the top-ranked Test side from October 2016 to May 2020. He had also led India to their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in South Africa (2018) that were followed by maiden Test and bilateral ODI series wins in Australia later that year.

He was named the captain of the three-time IPL finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 edition and had led them to the finals in 2016 season where he had won the 'Orange Cap' for having scored 973 runs in 14 matches.

Kohli has captained the Men In Blue in two ICC tournaments- ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where India had finished as the runners-up after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in a lop-sided contest and the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 where the two-time world champions had suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the eventual runners-up New Zealand.

READ: 'All He Sees Is A Winning Target': Nasser Hussain Picks Virat Kohli For Run Chases

(Image Courtesy: AP)