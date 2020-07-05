'All He Sees Is A Winning Target': Nasser Hussain Picks Virat Kohli For Run Chases

Nasser Hussain has revealed what makes Virat Kohli so passionate during run chases. The Indian skipper has earned the title of the 'Chasemaster' as he has been taking India past the finish line while chasing targets at regular intervals since early 2012. In fact, 22 of his 43 One Day International centuries have come in successful run-chases.

'So keen to win': Nasser Hussain

“First thing I’d say is he’s his own man. It’s very easy to come after MS Dhoni and say ‘I’ve got to be like MS Dhoni’, calm, calculated finisher, cool and iceman’. Virat Kohli could never be the cool iceman. Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve,”said Hussain while interacting on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. “If you watch Virat Kohli play football in the morning, I worry about some of his own players because he’s so keen to win, he could do a double-footed tackle at waist height to be honest because he just wants to win and that’s why in a run-chase in white-ball cricket if you ask me to name one player I’d want in a run-chase, it will be Kohli because all he sees is a winning target and that’s all he is interested in,” the former English skipper added.

Even though Virat is known as a 'Chasemaster' and 'Run Machine', he has had a few off days as well and that happened to be during important matches i.e World Cup 2015 semi-final against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (1), ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval in London (5), and, World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester (1). The Men In Blue went on to lose all the three matches after the batting megastar was sent back to the pavilion early on.

