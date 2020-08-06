Ashish Nehra Reveals Ravi Shastri's Strength That Makes Him Team India's Ideal Coach

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra made his final international appearance in November 2017, i.e. just a few months after the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the national side. Quite recently, the former pacer spoke about the impact Ravi Shastri has had on Indian captain Virat Kohli ever since taking up the role. During an interaction on the Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show, Ashish Nehra shed some light on the partnership between Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli that completed three years last month.

Also Read | This IPL Can't Be Selection Criteria For MS Dhoni: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra praises Ravi Shastri for his impact on Virat Kohli

According to Ashish Nehra, cricketer-turned-coach Ravi Shastri “really supported” Virat Kohli after the premature departure of Anil Kumble as then India’s coach. Former Indian captain Anil Kumble stepped down from the role because of some ‘differences’ with Virat Kohli, thus enabling Ravi Shastri to take on the mantle. Nehra was of the opinion that the situation was not easy for Kohli because of his differences with the previous coach but added that Shastri really helped the maverick Indian batsman in dealing with the situation.

Ashish Nehra also added that the partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri has been “great” for the Indian cricket team. He further praised the current Indian coach by saying that he is a “great motivator”. Ashish Nehra claimed that Ravi Shastri’s ability as a motivator is one of his “major strengths” as the coach of the Indian team.

Also Read | Ashish Nehra Says Virat Kohli's Aggressive On-field Tactics 'works For Him'

Ashish Nehra also said that both Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli have “similar personalities”. He mentioned that while the Indian coach is someone who can give a “lot of confidence” to the players, Virat Kohli is someone who likes “leading from the front”.

Anil Kumble has “no regrets” on leaving India's coaching role

In July, Anil Kumble interacted with the cricketer-turned commentator Pommie Mbangwa through an Instagram live session. He said that he enjoyed his stint as Team India coach despite all his differences with captain Virat Kohli. The former Indian spinner said that he has no regrets on leaving the role and maintained that he was happy being part of the Indian cricket dressing room during his tenure.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Memes: His 'Sunny Day With A Punch' Photo Becomes Meme Fodder

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Memes: The Indian Head Coach's Top 3 Memes And Statements

Image credits: AP