Ashok Dinda Axed From Bengal's Ranji Trophy Team After Abusing Bowling Coach Ranadeb Bose

Former India bowler Ashok Dinda has been axed from the Bengal squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place after Dinda abused the team's bowling coach Ranadeb Bose for having a 'private conversation' with the team's captain. Dinda was asked to apologise to Bose but he did not agree, which made the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had to take disciplinary action against the medium pacer.

Ashok Dinda falls out with the Bengal team management

Earlier, it was reported that Dinda had a falling out with the Bengal team's management and refused to join them for the Ranji Trophy season. This happened after he was not picked for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament this year. It had been reported that Dinda had mainly run into issues with head coach Arun Lal and chief selector Palash Nandy. The incident that got Dinda suspended, happened a day before Bengal's match against Andhra Pradesh. After a training session, bowling coach Ranadeb Bose was having a conversation with the team captain Abhimanyu Easwaran when Dinda abused him.

The Cricket Association of Bengal requested Dinda to offer an apology but the medium-pacer did not oblige. After a meeting, the CAB decided to axe Dinda from the squad for the upcoming match. Coach Arun Lal talked to a leading Indian news portal about the same and maintained that the team wanted to focus on the upcoming game. Lal also acknowledged that the team needed the veteran Dinda on a surface that would suit him but the management's decision is justified.

The topsy-turvy career of Ashok Dinda

Ashok Dinda, 35, made his India debut in 2009 but has not played a single game for the country since 2013. He has 29 wickets in 22 international matches. In the IPL, Dinda has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rising Pune Supergiant.

