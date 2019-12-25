Worst In Cricket? These 2 Moments From 2019 Broke A Million Hearts

Cricket which is known at the gentleman's game saw a lot of excitement as well as plenty of moments that brought fans on their feet. However, there were also a couple of disastrous as well as forgettable moments in 2019 and this decade. To the misfortune of the cricket fans, it happened to be on the all-important semi-final and the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

READ: ICC's best moments of 2019 with England's image as world champions disappoints fans

MS Dhoni's heart-breaking run-out in the semi-final

Chasing a target of 240 in a rain-curtailed semi-final, India who were considered as the title favourites were reduced to 5/3 in the fourth over as the terrific opening spell from Trent Boult and Matt Henry sent back the famed top-order batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul to the pavilion early. Dinesh Karthik followed soon but youngsters Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rebuilt the innings and just when they looked set, they got out playing rash shots.

Had it not been for a 116-run seventh-wicket stand between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77), then the two-time winners would have suffered an even bitter defeat. Finally, Trent Boult succeeded in removing Jadeja but with Dhoni still at the crease, India's fourth World Cup final appearance was still on the cards. Unfortunately, a direct hit from Martin Guptill had the veteran cricketer short of his crease as Virat Kohli & Co.'s campaign came to an agonizing end.

''Direct hit. Oh! direct hit. Is this the World Cup? It's Martin Guptill. Is this the final!? It says that magic three-letter word and MS Dhoni is it the last time he leaves the big stage?'' said Ian Smith from the commentary box.

A delighted Kiwi outfit made it to their second straight World Cup final but little did Kane Williamson's team as well as Martin Guptill know what had awaited them in the summit clash four days later.

READ: CSK's Kishore cannot wait to play under 'Legend' MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

When the boundary count rule deprived New Zealand of glory

New Zealand had made it to their second straight World Cup final after knocking out firm favourites India in the semi-finals while England had qualified for summit clash after a long wait of 27 years by eliminating the title-holders Australia. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first as the Black Caps posted 241 in their 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were reduced to 86/4 and just when they were in trouble their middle-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler added 110 runs for the fifth wicket stand after which New Zealand started pulling things back.

Just when they appeared to be in the driver's seat, an overthrow from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and went for a boundary even before the batsmen had completed running two. However, the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena signalled it as six runs and eventually, the match was tied and a super over was needed to determine the winner.

Much to everyone's surprise, even the super over ended in a tie after Martin Guptill was run out while attempting a non-existent second run. Thus, England were declared winners due to the boundary count rule as they had scored more number of boundaries compared to New Zealand.

This rule was criticized by both fans as well as members from the cricketing fraternity and everyone was of the opinion that Kane Williamson's team were the rightful winners. Meanwhile, Williamson was seen smiling even after been at the receiving end in what was the most important game of his life. There were many people who went on to say that England won the cup while New Zealand had won the world.

Ian Smith, who had commentated on MS Dhoni's heart-breaking run out in the semis, was once again commentating in the commentary box during the super over and yet again, the focus was on Martin Guptill.

''This is the moment. It's Archer to Guptill. Two to win. Guptill's gonna push for two. They have got to go. It's gonna go to the keeper's end. He has got it. England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England. Agony. Agony for New Zealand," shouted Ian Smith from the commentary box.

READ: Monty Panesar decodes the reason behind Virat Kohli's dominance in international cricket

READ: Saqlain Mushtaq's words of praise for Sourav Ganguly is unmissable