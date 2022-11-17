Australian cricketer Ashton Agar displayed an amazing piece of fielding to save five runs for his team during the first ODI against England on Thursday. Agar pulled off an acrobatic effort in the deep to prevent a certain maximum hit by Dawid Malan off Pat Cummins' bowling. When Malan hit the shot, it appeared as if the ball would easily clear the boundary. However, Agar had a different plan as he decided to save the boundary with a stunning fielding effort.

WATCH | Ashton Agar's crazy effort in AUS vs ENG match

A video of Agar's amazing save is now going viral on social media. The incident occurred in the 45th over of England's innings when Agar was fielding near the deep midwicket region. In the video, Agar can be seen jumping up at full stretch to catch the ball and flick it back inside the rope with his feet still in the air. The effort helped him save five crucial runs for his team as Malan was restricted to just 1 run.

Meanwhile, Agar also affected an amazing run out in the game as he pulled off a direct hit to send Liam Dawson back to the pavilion for just 11 runs. The incident occurred in the 31st over of the game with Cameron Green bowling for the home side. Dawson played a shot in between the point and cover fielder and attempted to steal a single. However, there was never a run there as the ball went directly to Agar at the point. Agar took a direct hit and dislodged the stumps from the ground.

Australia vs England

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and opted to field first at Adelaide Oval Stadium. England scored 287/9 in 50 overs while batting first in the game. Dawid Malan scored a century to help England post a respectable total. David Willey was the second-highest run-getter with an unbeaten 40 balls. The rest of the England batters were dismissed for less than 30 runs. Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he scalped three wickets for 62 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Australia are currently attempting to chase down the target with 10 wickets in hand. Openers David Warner and Travis Head are presently intact in the middle.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au

