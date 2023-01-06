Ashwin Hits Back At Hussey Over His Remarks On Zampa's Controversial 'Mankad' Attempt

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has slammed Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey for his comment on Adam Zampa's controversial 'Mankad' attempt during a Big Bash League (BBL) match on Tuesday. Zampa attempted a run-out at the non-striker's end during the game between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades. Zampa, who is the captain of the Stars, tried to run out Tom Rogers after he went too far out of the crease.

Ashwin slams Hussey

The run-out was overturned by the third umpire because Zampa had gone all the way around in his bowling action before running the non-striker out, which is against the laws of the game. Talking about the incident, Hussey said they would have withdrawn the appeal had the umpire ruled in Zampa's favour. Ashwin has now slammed Hussey for his comment, saying that it would have been a big insult to the bowler had the coach withdrawn the appeal.

“I am tired of talking or writing about this topic. Every time this incident happens, there are preachers who hop in and start preaching. But the best thing I loved from this whole incident is the stare given by Adam Zampa after running out the non-striker. It was similar to The Undertaker’s stare in WWF. He didn’t even say a word to the batsman. The batsman also stood in silence without knowing whether it was out or not out,” Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.

“People will talk about the legality of the dismissal. That he has completed his action and stuff like that. But see, he was about to bowl, and the non-striker had started running. In fact, the rule clearly states that you can run anywhere as soon as the bowler releases since he can’t run you out anymore once he releases. If you ask me if the non-striker starts running once the bowler releases, that in itself is an advantage for the non-striker. Because the batsman hasn’t made an impact yet. And I don’t know how many balls come back to the bowler as the batter rarely plays defense in T20," he added.

“I don’t believe what he [Hussey] said. Because if you wanted to withdraw the appeal, you need not have taken that to the third umpire itself. You could have easily withdrawn that appeal even before it had gone to the third umpire. First of all, why should you withdraw the appeal? A bowler is running the non-striker out. The captain will say that the bowler is wrong or what? What a big insult that is to the bowler if the captain is withdrawing the appeal,” said Ashwin.

"If I am standing there as a bowler and appealing for this dismissal, and if the captain or coach says that they are withdrawing the appeal, it is very insulting. Because once you do that, as a bowler, you will feel that what is the point in bowling when your team is not backing you? My team captain and coach themselves are not backing me. Why should I bowl and win you the game then?

The controversial incident took place in the final over of the first innings. Zampa tried to inflict the run out while bowling the fifth ball of the over. Batting first, the Renegades scored 141/7 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, and Mackenzie Harvey each scored 32 runs for their side. The Renegades then restricted the Stars to 108/9 in 20 overs to win the match by 33 runs. Tom Rogers was named the player of the match for picking a five-wicket haul for 16 runs.

Image: Twitter/BBL