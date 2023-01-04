MCC Gives Verdict On Zampa's Controversial Run-out Attempt; Was The Umpire Right?

Australian spinner Adam Zampa attempted a run-out at the non-striker's end during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday. The controversial run-out was referred to the third umpire, who ruled it not out after going through the replays. Despite the match taking place at the MCG, the home ground of the Stars, Zampa was booed by the crowd after he tried to run-out the batsman at the non-striker's end using the controversial 'Mankad' technique.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of the sport's laws, has now passed a verdict on the controversial run-out and has explained why it was overturned by the umpires. The MCC has said that Zampa had gone all the way around in his bowling action before running the non-striker out, which is not allowed. The MCC stated that the non-striker can be run out if he or she is out of the crease up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball.

The non-striker can be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball.



That means when the arm gets to its highest point. (1/2)#MCCLaws | @BBLpic.twitter.com/fWtdJAtIh1 — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 3, 2023

The bowler is *not* entitled to go all the way around in the bowling action and then run the non-striker out. (2/2)



You can read the Laws of Cricket in full: https://t.co/EyxKtnx0i2#MCCLaws — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 3, 2023

Adam Zampa defends his decision

Zampa stood by his decision to run out the non-striker for going too far out of his crease despite receiving criticism on social media. Zampa said he was well within his rights to do it as it is in the rulebook. Zampa, however, admitted that he didn't know that the bowler is not allowed to finish his action before attempting a run-out at the non-striker's end.

"I didn't know the (vertical) rule, I thought you actually had to let the ball go … but apparently it's if you've finished your action and they can assume you've bowled the ball then they're allowed to leave the crease," he said after the match.

The controversial incident took place in the final over of the first innings. Zampa tried to inflict the run out while bowling the fifth ball of the over. Batting first, the Renegades scored 141/7 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, and Mackenzie Harvey each scored 32 runs for their side. The Renegades then restricted the Stars to 108/9 in 20 overs to win the match by 33 runs. Tom Rogers was named the player of the match for picking a five-wicket haul for 16 runs.

