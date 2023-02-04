'Ashwin In Australia's Head': Jaffer Takes Dig At Aussies Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Team India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has taken a hilarious dig at the Australian cricket team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as he believes that star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is already in the Aussies' 'head.' Jaffer's remarks come after Australia hired the services of Baroda off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya to bowl at the batsmen in the nets to prepare for the challenge posed by Ashwin.

'First Test is five days away': Jaffer takes dig at Australia

After the Australian cricket team's official social media handle put up a video of the side practising to counter the threat posed by Ravichandran Ashwin, Wasim Jaffer replied to the post by writing, "First Test is five days away and Ravichandran Ashwin is already inside Australia's head." The first of the four India vs Australia Tests will take place in Nagur from February 9 to 13 before the sides head to Delhi for the second match.

First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head 😅 #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/H1BNpj3PP8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 4, 2023

In the video posted by cricket.com.au, Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey explains how Mahesh Pithiya and the other net bowlers are helping them to tackle the threat posed by Team India's spin attack. "There's a lot of net bowlers here. They are all different bowlers and all have been fantastic so far. I didn't get the carrom ball, didn't face that one. Hopefully, get Gaz to bowl me a few of them. We know, obviously, the threats that India do have."

Carey ended his remarks by stating that the Australian team would have their batsmen meeting and take suggestions from some of the senior players that have previously gone up against Team India's spin attack.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner