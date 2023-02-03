India Vs Australia: Match Officials Announced; Umpires For IND Vs AUS Test Series Revealed

Match officials for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia have reportedly been announced as Nitin Menon will be officiating in all four Tests with Richard Illingworth, Micheal Gough, Joel Wilson and Richard Kettleborough accompanying him respectively in all four matches.

Nitin Menon will be the lone Indian umpire to be present in all four Tests starting from 9th February. Richard Illingworth will be assisting him in the on-field proceedings. Andrew Pycroft will be the match referee while Michael Gough and KNA Padmanabhan will be dealing with the responsibility of the TV umpire and 4th umpire respectively.

In the second Test, Nitin Menon will have Michael Gough alongside him on the field. Andrew Pycroft will be the match referee while Richard Illingworth and Anil Choudhary will be sharing responsibilities as TV umpire and 4th umpire respectively. In the third test in Dharamshala, Joel Wilson and Nitin Menon will be the on-field umpire pairing and Chris Broad will be the match referee. Richard Kettleborough and Virender Sharma will be acting as the TV umpire and 4th umpire respectively.

In the last and final Test in Ahmedabad, Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon will be the on-field umpires while Chris Broad will continue to be in his role as match referee. Joel Wilson and Madangopal will serve as the TV umpire and 4th umpire respectively.

Border-Gavaskar trophy full schedule

India vs Australia 1st Test from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur

India vs Australia 2nd Test from February 17 to 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Australia 3rd Test from March 1 to 5 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

India vs Australia 4th Test from March 9 to 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner