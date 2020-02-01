R Ashwin Makes Fun Of Anderson After His Latest Mankading Comment, Settles An Old Score

Ravichandran Ashwin made fun of veteran English pacer James Anderson after he had spoken about removing the mankading law. Anderson had expressed his disappointment after Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed pulled off a mankad act to get rid of Pakistan's opener Mohammad Huraira in their quarterfinal clash at the ICC U-19 World Cup on Friday.

MANKAD: Afghanistan U-19 bowler's only way to get a well-settled Pakistan batsman out

Ashwin makes fun of Anderson

After having watched the mankading incident, James Anderson took to the micro-blogging site and had urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to sort out (remove) this law. The veteran pacer had also shared the video of Noor Ahmed pulling out a mankad.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin made his presence felt and told Jimmy that law removal might need some deliberation and a Shredder might do the trick for now.

Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now😂😂🤩 https://t.co/8z5TNT57kZ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 1, 2020

The bad blood between Ashwin and Anderson

For those unaware, it had so happened that Jimmy Anderson had shredded off R Ashwin's picture after he had mankaded the pacer's English team-mate and good friend Jos Buttler during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in last year's IPL. The veteran offie had received criticism from the cricketing fraternity for this act. However, Anderson decided to take it to another level after which he had also posted the same on social media which had become viral as well.

Noor Ahmed pulls off a Mankad

It was in the 27th over when a well-settled Mohammad Huraira was on the non-strikers' end, at 64 runs, was run-out by bowler Noor Ahmed before the second delivery of the over was bowled. Huraira had stepped outside the crease before Noor could bowl and as a result, the Afghan spinner took advantage of the situation and Mankaded the batsman, leaving him flabbergasted. Although the bowler had overstepped on the popping crease, the Mankad act ensured the well-set opener would be sent back, as Afghanistan celebrated the fall of a wicket in the most unprecedented manner.

