Josh Hazlewood Does The Trick With A Picture-perfect Yorker To Scalp Peter Handscomb

Josh Hazlewood bowled a beautiful piece of a delivery to dismiss Peter Handscomb during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Hazlewood does the trick with a picture-perfect yorker

This had happened during the fifth over of the Melbourne Stars run chase. On the second delivery, the tall pacer bowled a good length delivery which angled back beautifully and even though Peter Handscomb attempted to play a defensive shot, he was completely undone by the beauty of that delivery as the ball beat his defence and shattered the stumps. The Sydney Sixers started celebrating while a dejected Handscomb walked back to the dugout.

''Bowled 'em! Hazlewood. World-class and the Melbourne Stars have lost three in the first 4.2 overs. It's happened time and time again in the finals. Wow! Beaten for pace, he was late on it. Stayed leg side of the ball'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

BOWLED! The Sixers strike again! Hazlewood too good for Handscomb and the Stars have lost three for 11



LIVE: https://t.co/jWy1ApRs41 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/uQz6qFkotk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 31, 2020

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars

Sydney Sixers were restricted to 142/7 after the Melbourne Stars had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Openers Josh Phillipe and James Vince added 47 runs for the opening wicket before the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals. Phillipe scored with 34 while Steve Smith managed 24, and then Jordan Silk played a vital cameo of an unbeaten 21-ball 25.

In reply, the Melbourne Stars never got going in their run chase as they failed to get a proper start. Only opener Nic Maddinson and skipper Glenn Maxwell scored 16 respectively as most of the batsmen could not even get to double-digit scores. Even though Clint Hinchliffe scored a run-a-ball 25 it was just not enough as he did not get support from the other end and the hosts were bundled out for 99 in the 18th over.

