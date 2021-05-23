Asia Cup 2021 Postponed To 2023 Amid COVID As There's Already Asia Cup Scheduled In 2022

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Executive Board on Sunday confirmed the postponement of Asia Cup 2021. In its official statement released, the Asian Cricket Council stated that due to the risks and restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket board had postponed Asia Cup 2020 to 2021, however, on account of a packed FTP (Future Tour Programs) the tournament has been further postponed.

In its official statement, the ACC said, "There is no practical window in the year when all the teams would be available to participate. The Board has accordingly considered the matter very carefully and determined that the only way ahead would be to postpone the event. It would therefore only be feasible for this edition of the tournament to be held in 2023 as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. Dates for the same will be confirmed in due course."

With an Asia Cup also scheduled for 2022 as it is usually played every two years, the pending 2020 edition has now been pushed to 2023. Pakistan will likely host the 2022 tournament, and Sri Lanka the 2023 iteration. Notably, India has won the last two Asia Cup.

Not possible to play Asia Cup 2021 says, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO

The Asia Cup, which was last held in 2018, was scheduled to be held in June but Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva announced that it will be difficult for them to conduct the tournament. "Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," De Silva told reporters.

The tournament was supposed to be hosted by Pakistan but since India were unlikely to travel there due to geopolitical tension between the two nations, it was shifted to Sri Lanka. With all the teams planning for their Future Tour Programs (FTPs) for the next two years, the continental showpiece might now only find a slot after the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup. The Asian Cricket Council headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah is yet to make a formal announcement.

(Image Credits: PTI)