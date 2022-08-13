Asia Cup 2022: Aussie Legend Ricky Ponting Predicts Winner Of India Vs Pakistan Clash

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has revealed his predictions for the winner of the India vs Pakistan clash at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament, during his recent appearance on The ICC Review with Sanjana Ganesan. The cricketing world will witness arch-rivals India and Pakistan going against each other at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in a fortnight’s time. The 2022 edition of the tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will be played in the United Arab Emirates, from August 27 to September 11.

While the tournament kicks off with Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, a Group B match, India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Group A match on August 28. The India vs Pakistan match is certainly one of the most awaited matchups in international cricket and predictions about their clash at the Asia Cup have already started coming in. As reported by ICC, legendary Aussie skipper Ponting spoke about the India-Pakistan rivalry, while pointing out what makes it so great.

Ponting referred to the lack of bilateral series between India and Pakistan over the last decade and said, “To be totally honest it's one that we've been starved of, haven't we … looking back the last 15 or 20 years. As a cricket lover like I am and a cricket observer, any time those sorts of battles come up it's almost always nice to sit back and watch because everything just goes up a notch, doesn't it?”.

Ricky Ponting predicts the winner of India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022

Meanwhile, predicting his choice of winner in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on August 28, Ponting added, “It's always hard to go past India in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup, but I think every time we talk about the T20 World Cup which is coming up, I think that India will be right in the thick of it there," Ponting added. Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asia Cup.”

Comparing the rivalry shared between India and Pakistan to that between England and Australia, Ponting added, “When I think about rivalries, Australia and England and Ashes cricket is the pinnacle I’ve always thought of for our Test match game. I'm sure India and Pakistanis will say the same about that and the actual rivalry would be the pinnacle of Test match cricket for those two countries as well”.