Asia Cup 2022: What Is The Super 4 Round? Schedule, Format Explained

The ongoing Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is nearing the halfway stage. Four matches in the league stage are done and dusted, and two more matches are left to be played before the League stage comes to an end. The tournament is being played between six teams, out of which four teams will qualify for the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. The other two teams will be making an early exit. We take a detailed look at the Super 4 format of the tournament and how it works.

Asia Cup 2022: How will the Asia Cup Super 4 format work?

The six teams taking part in Asia Cup 2022 have been split into two groups i.e Group A and Group B. Teams that take the top two spots in Group A and Group B will be part of the Super 4 stage. The Asia Cup Super 4 stage will have all four qualified teams playing against each other once. The Asia Cup Super 4 stage will begin on September 3 in Sharjah, followed by five matches in Dubai until September 9. The top two teams from Asia Cup Super 4 stage will play in the final on September 11.

Teams that have qualified for Asia Cup Super 4 stage

Currently, India has confirmed their spot in the super 4 stages from Group A after beating Hong Kong on Wednesday. Afghanistan became the first team from Group B to qualify for the next round after beating Bangladesh in their previous match. With two spots still remaining the battle will be between Pakistan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Asia Cup 2022: Will India and Pakistan face each other in the final?

India has already beaten Pakistan in the League stage and will look to do the double, if the Babar Azam-led team, qualifies for the Super 4 stage. India confirmed their qualification for the Super 4 stage having won both their matches. Pakistan vs Hong Kong match on Friday, September 2 will decide which one team between the two will qualify for the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. The men in green (Pakistan) will be overwhelming favourites to beat Hong Kong. If Pakistan does manage to beat Hong Kong they not only qualify Asia Cup Super 4 stage but get a chance to play India on September 4. Both the teams stand chance to feature in the final as well but in order to do that they need to take the top two spots on the table. The finals of the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled for September 11.