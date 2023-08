Asia Cup 2023: All The Squads And Fixtures For High-profile Continental Championship

India on Monday unveiled their 18-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the side, while Hardik Pandya has been named his deputy. Pakistan, who share co-hosting duties of the tournament with Sri Lanka, took the lead in unveiling their squad for the tournament. Led by Babar Azam, the team finds itself positioned in Group A, where they will compete alongside India and Nepal. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are clubbed in Group B.

3 things you need to know

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 30 to September 17

India will play their first match against Pakistan on September 2

The BCCI unveiled its 18-member squad on Monday, Aug 21

Asia Cup 2023: All squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka: Yet to announce

Afghanistan: Yet to announce

Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures

Pakistan Vs Nepal - Multan, Pakistan - August 30

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka - Kandy, Sri Lanka - August 31

Pakistan Vs India - Kandy, Sri Lanka - September 2

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan - Lahore, Pakistan - September 3

India Vs Nepal - Kandy, Sri Lanka - September 4

Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka - Lahore, Pakistan - September 5

SUPER 4s

A1 vs B2 - Lahore, Pakistan - September 6

B1 v B2 - Colombo, Sri Lanka - September 9

A1 v A2 - Colombo, Sri Lanka - September 10

A2 v B1 - Colombo, Sri Lanka - September 12

A1 v B1 - Colombo, Sri Lanka - September 14

A2 v B2 - Colombo, Sri Lanka - September 15

FINAL - Colombo, Sri Lanka - September 17

