Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma will lead a 17-member squad in the Asia Cup 2023 starting from August 30, 2023. The selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar has included big names like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya in the squad, whereas, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been snubbed from the team.

3 things you need to know

Team India will play their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2, 2023, against Pakistan

The multination Asian tournament is very important for Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023

Injured players like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have also returned to the squad for the Asia Cup 2023

Dinesh Karthik's two major questions for Team India

Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has opened up on several key points surrounding the Indian cricket team squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and also wants the management to look out for answers to major two questions. As per Karthik, the Indian management shall figure out, that who will be their fourth medium pacer. The Indian wicketkeeper batter believes that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammad Siraj, will be the team's three premier seamers.

However, the team management has to pick one between Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, and Prasidh Krishna as the fourth pacer. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said while speaking on Cricket World Cup commercial shoot with Emirates:

There are two areas. No.1. Who is the fourth medium pacer. We have Jasprit we have Shami and we have Siraj. We are sure about all of these three, but who is going to be the fourth? Is it going to be Shardul Thakur? Is it going to be Prasidh Krishna? Mukesh Kumar? Or are you going to go for the pace of Umran Malik?

Dinesh Karthik wants Team India to figure out their middle order in Asia Cup 2023

The Indian team wicketkeeper batter further stated that the Team management must figure out their middle order in the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the ODI World Cup. Speaking further on the event, Karthik said:

Do we need a left hander? Do we look at Tilak Varma or is Suryakumar (Yadav) that option as he plays all the sweeps that are available in the game, makes it hard for spinners and is a very good player of spin as well. So who is the back-up batter. That is the next question. These are the two areas for me and I think these are the two big things India must be answering during this Asia Cup.

The Indian cricket team will play its first match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan on September 2, 2023, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.