Asia Cup 2023: India hit with another injury concern, Washington Sundar to join the team

Washington Sundar is poised to bolster the India squad for the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka this Sunday (September 17) in Colombo. His call-up comes as a precautionary measure for Axar Patel, who suffered minor injuries during the Super Four match against Bangladesh and may sit out the final.

India suffered a narrow defeat against Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match

Axar Patel scored 42 runs in India's 6-run loss to Bangladesh

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final

Sunder part of India's Asian Games squad

Currently stationed in Bengaluru, Sundar, who is part of India's Asian Games contingent, will join the Asian Games camp once the Asia Cup 2023 final concludes, as per Cricbuzz reports. The Asian Games camp will continue until September 23, with the tournament scheduled from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Sundar, known for his offbreaks and left-handed batting, last featured in an ODI at home against New Zealand in January, but missed selection in the provisional 15-man World Cup squad. Axar featured in India's Super Four matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In the two matches, he picked up just one wicket and scored 68 runs in total.

India lost the last Super 4 match against Bangladesh

India made five changes to their line-up for the Super 4 match against Bangladesh. Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna replaced Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the Playing XI. The intention behind the move was to give some game time to other players.

Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh posted 265 for the loss of eight wickets after being put into bat first. In reply, India suffered an early blow with their captain Rohit Sharma being dismissed for zero. While Shubman Gill foughtback, he could not find support at the other end. Gill's knock of 121 runs went in vain as India lost the match by 6 runs. India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on September 17.