Australia star opener suffers fracture in his left hand ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Five-time champions Australia have suffered a massive blow ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Their star opener's availability for the marquee event is in jeopardy as he has fractured his left hand. Australia are scheduled to begin their campaign against hosts India on October 8.

3 things you need to know

Australia named their provisional World Cup squad on September 6

Teams have time till September 28 to make changes to their squads

South Africa levelled ODI series against Australia, with 5th match to decide outcome

Who will open Australia's innings?

David Warner could be seen pairing with another opening partner as Travis Head has broken his left hand. Head, who appeared to have locked the spot, is now racing against time to be fit for the World Cup after suffering the fracture during Australia's 164-run defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said that the scans have confirmed a fracture after he was struck by a ball off the bowling of Gerald Coetzee. Head retired hurt on 17 before Australia were bundled out for 252 while chasing 417. McDonald added that further scans will provide details, including the extent of the injury.

"The nature of what time frame that (injury) lends itself to, that will be assessed tomorrow," McDonald said while talking about Head's injury. "He's going to go in for more scans tomorrow to get a detail of that, then we'll work out the management of it from there. I'm not a medical person but I think it's a bit higher up than the finger itself ... it's in a joint (in the hand) somewhere."

Can Labuschagne make it to Australia's World Cup squad?

If Head misses the start of the World Cup, Mitchell Marsh could potentially return to the top of the order. Australia have another option in Cameron Green, who suffered a concussion in the first ODI. But if Head gets ruled out of the World Cup, it could open the door for Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne, who was not named in Australia's 15-man provisional World Cup squad, took his omission seriously with back-to-back brilliant performances against South Africa. Coming in as a concussion substitute, Labuschagne scored 80 not out against South Africa in the first ODI. He build on the performance and hit 124 in the following match.

Australia have time till September 28 to make changes to their squad for the World Cup.