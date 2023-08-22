Asia Cup 2023: India's Predicted Strongest XI Ahead Of Match Against Arch-rivals Pakistan

The Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 has been unveiled, leaving just one week until the tournament kickstarts on August 30 with an opening match between Pakistan and Nepal. India will enter the competition as the defending champions, having won the previous 50-over Asia Cup title in 2018. The return of players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna adds strength to India's squad, enhancing their prospects in the competition. Now, let's take a look at the probable playing XI that India might field in the Asia Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 30 to September 17, 2023

The matches will be held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan

India will play their first match against Pakistan on September 2, 2023

India's predicted playing XI for Asia Cup 2023

1. Rohit Sharma (c)

Leading the team from the front, Indian captain Rohit Sharma will take up the opening slot and be the first name on the team sheet. The 36-year-old had previously guided India to triumph in the 2018 Asia Cup. Now, he has another opportunity to secure victory in the tournament, instilling optimism among fans for the upcoming World Cup.

2. Shubman Gill

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that the preferred opening combination for India will feature Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Consequently, the 23-year-old Gill will partner with the team's skipper at the top of the order. Gill has made a mark as India's consistent opener across various formats, showcasing steady performances over the past year.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's prowess at the No. 3 position is not only unparalleled for India but also stands out as one of the most exceptional in the cricketing world. He is widely regarded as the premier batsman in this slot in contemporary cricket. Undoubtedly, he holds a central role for India in the upcoming tournament, and his contributions will be pivotal to the team's success.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Since his debut, Shreyas Iyer has solidified his reputation as a game-changing player in the middle-order. His significance is particularly evident in ODIs, where he holds a pivotal role within the team. This makes his return all the more impactful for India. Shreyas Iyer has attained match fitness and is likely to play in the Asia Cup.

5. Ishan Kishan (wk)

Ishan Kishan has been added to India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023. He has been included as a wicketkeeper. He will most likely start the tournament in place of KL Rahul, who has picked up a niggle. However, KL Rahul is expected to be a part of the playing XI after the first few games.

6. Hardik Pandya (vc)

Hardik Pandya brings exceptional balance to the team through his proficiency in both batting and bowling. Notably, he has begun opening the bowling, showcasing his adaptability and boosting India's prospects. His dual capabilities make him a pivotal asset for the team in white-ball formats.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja currently stands as one of the premier all-format all-rounders globally. His versatile skills across batting, bowling, and fielding make him a standout player capable of influencing the game's course in any scenario. Jadeja's significance amplifies on the Sri Lankan pitches, known to be favorable for spinners.

8. Kuldeep Yadav

The Asia Cup 2023 holds significant importance for Kuldeep Yadav, as he has been selected ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian squad. Kuldeep is set to assume the role of India's primary spinner, and his expertise will be pivotal, particularly on the turning pitches prevalent in the country.

9. Mohammed Shami

Experienced Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has also returned to the squad for the Asia Cup 2023, following a hiatus after the West Indies tour. His partnership with Jasprit Bumrah at the start of the innings forms a formidable combination, making him a crucial asset for India in the tournament.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

A significant boost for India is the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah to the squad. Currently, he is leading the Indian team during the Ireland tour to regain match fitness. Undoubtedly, Bumrah is poised to take up the role of spearheading the Indian team's bowling attack in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

11. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna is also making a return to the national side after months-long hiatus. He is expected to start the Asia Cup 2023 alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Team India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

