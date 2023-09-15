Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Sweat Over Injury To Key Spinner Ahead Of Finals Against India

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a nail-biting match on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat. However, their decision led them to suffer later on. The match was affected by the rain and Sri Lanka won the match by 2 wickets.

3 things you need to know

PAK are out of the Asia Cup 2023

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final will be played on September 17, 2023

Sri Lanka will look to defend its Asia Cup title

PAK vs SL : Sri Lanka's star player is injured ahead of the final

After injuring his right hamstring in Thursday's Super 4 match against Pakistan, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana will go in for medical testing on Friday, September 15, 2023. While bowling the 35th over of Pakistan's innings in the Colombo match, Theekshana injured his hamstring and struggled in the game.

The left-arm spin of Dunith Wellalage in the 34th over saw Mohammad Rizwan play a sweep shot. Theekshana, who was in the deep backward square, dove heroically to stop a boundary. The 23-year-old tried his hardest to stop the ball but was unsuccessful and hurt himself in the process. Surprisingly, despite the obvious limp, Theekshana continued his bowling spell.

🚨 Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring.



The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition.



Theekshana sustained the injury while he was fielding during the ongoing game between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.#AsiaCup2023 #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/6RTSRxhKNQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 14, 2023

How was Maheesh Theekshana’s performance in the PAK vs SL match?

With nine efficient overs, only 42 runs allowed, and the key wicket of Mohammad Nawaz, Maheesh Theekshana showed off his bowling prowess. Additionally, Theekshana might have also dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed in the 35th over if Sri Lanka had chosen to use the Decision Review System (DRS).

Sri Lanka was able to keep their Asia Cup title defence aspirations alive in a dramatic match. On Thursday, they defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling match to go to the final match against India. In a rain-affected game, Pakistan had the chance to bat first and amassed a score of 252 for 7 in 42 overs with the help of significant half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique.

Kusal Mendis was instrumental in keeping Sri Lanka's pursuit on track. In the last-ball cliffhanger, Charith Asalanka's undefeated 49 was ultimately what gave them the victory. The Super Four game between the tournament co-hosts became essentially a semi-final because both sides had already lost to India, upping the difficulty of the competition. However, now the IND vs SL match in the final will conclude the Asia Cup 2023 as the teams will aim to win the ICC ODI World Cup.