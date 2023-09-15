India Vs Bangladesh Highlights Asia Cup 2023: BAN Win By 6 Runs Against IND In Colombo

Quick links:
Team India batter Shubman Gill (Image: AP)
The Bangladesh cricket team has won the match by 6 runs against India in the last Super 4s match in Colombo.
The Indian cricket team has lost their 8th wicket and Shardul Thakur departs for a score of 11 runs. Team India are 249/8.
The Indian cricket team need 17 runs off 12 balls and currently has scored 249/7 after the end of 28 overs.
The Indian cricket team departs for a score of 121 runs off 133 balls. Team India are 209/7 after the end of 43.4 overs.
Team India batter Shubman Gill hits 5th ODI hundred in just 117 balls, The Indian team has scored 174/6 after the end of 38.3 overs.
The Indian cricket team has lost their sixth wicket and Ravindra Jadeja departs for 7 runs off 12 balls. Team India is 170/6 after 37.4 overs.
Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill is nearing the 100-run mark and is currently playing on 98 runs off 115 balls. Team India has scored 170/5 after 37.4 overs.
The Indian cricket team has lost its fifth wicket as batter Suryakumar Yadav has to depart for a score of 26 runs off 34 balls. Team India is 139/5 after the end of 32.4 overs.
Team India batter Mehidy Hassan Miraz has removed Ishan Kishan for a score of 5 runs off 15 balls. India are 98/4 after the end of 24 overs.
The Indian cricket team has lost their third wicket and KL Rahul has to depart for a score of 19 runs off 39 balls. Team India are 74/3.
The Indian cricket team has scored 55/2 after the end of 12 overs and KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are taking the Indian team out of trouble.
The Indian cricket team has scored 23/2 after the end of 5 overs against Bangladesh while chasing down 266 runs.
Indian cricket team batter Tilak Varma was left shell-shocked on his ODI debut and departed for a score of 5 runs. Team India are 17/2 after the 2.4 overs.
Tanzim picks up Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper gives an easy catch to Anamul Haque.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill take the guard against the Bangladeshi bowlers
The Bangladesh cricket team has finished their first innings at a score of 265/8 and the Indian team needs 266 runs to win to achieve their 4th straight win in the Asia Cup 2023.
The Bangladesh cricket team has crossed the 250 run mark and has scored 253/8 after the end of 49 overs.
Bangladesh batter Nasum Ahmed departs for a score of 44 runs and Bangladesh are 242/8 after the end of 48 overs against India.
The Bangladesh cricket team is inching towards the 250 run mark and has scored 237/7 after the end of 47 overs against India.
The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its seventh wicket for score of 193 and will aim to finish on a fighting total against India.
Bangladesh cricket team has scored 50 runs in 79 balls and Bangladesh has scored 188/6 after the end of 40 overs against India in Colombo.
Ravindra Jadeja traps Shamim Hossain in front of the wicket and the umpire doesn't hesitate as he raises his finger
Shardul Thakur maintains his strong run as he dismisses Shakib Al Hasan with a intelligent delivery
The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 160/4 after the end of of 33 overs against India in Colombo.
Bangladesh cricket team skipper Shakib Al Hasan has scored a half-century against India in 65 balls, Bangladesh are 124/4 after the end of 26 overs.
The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 108/4 after the end of 25 overs and are building a partnership after losing four quick wickets.
The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 62/4 after the end of 15 overs and will look to come back into the match.
Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hassan Miraz has to walk back for a score of 13 runs and Bangladesh are 59/4 after the end of 14 overs.
Indian cricket team player Tilak Varma has dropped a catch on his debut of Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hassan Miraz. Bangladesh are 44/3 after the end of 10 overs.
The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its third wicket and Anamul Haque has to walk back for a score of 4 runs. Bangladesh are 28/3.