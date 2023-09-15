Last Updated:

India Vs Bangladesh Highlights Asia Cup 2023: BAN Win By 6 Runs Against IND In Colombo

Ind vs Ban Asia cup Live Score: Before the much-anticipated final against Sri Lanka, Team India will take on Bangladesh in a match that will conclude the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s stage. Catch the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match live score here at republicworld.com. Get all the latest updates of IND vs Ban Live Cricket Score instantly.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
india-vs-bangladesh-live-score-Asia-cup-2023-super4-odi-cricket-latest-updates

Team India batter Shubman Gill (Image: AP)

pointer
23:06 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: BAN win by 6 runs

The Bangladesh cricket team has won the match by 6 runs against India in the last Super 4s match in Colombo. 

pointer
22:56 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Team India lose 8th wicket

The Indian cricket team has lost their 8th wicket and Shardul Thakur departs for a score of 11 runs. Team India are 249/8. 

pointer
22:56 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: IND need 17 off 12 balls

The Indian cricket team need 17 runs off 12 balls and currently has scored 249/7 after the end of 28 overs. 

pointer
22:24 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: Gill departs for 121 runs

The Indian cricket team departs for a score of 121 runs off 133 balls. Team India are 209/7 after the end of 43.4 overs. 

pointer
22:00 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Gill hits 5th ODI hundred

Team India batter Shubman Gill hits 5th ODI hundred in just 117 balls, The Indian team has scored 174/6 after the end of 38.3 overs. 

pointer
21:55 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN LIVE ASIA CUP 2023: Indian team lose 6th wicket

The Indian cricket team has lost their sixth wicket and Ravindra Jadeja departs for 7 runs off 12 balls. Team India is 170/6 after 37.4 overs. 

pointer
21:55 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: Shubman Gill nearing 100 run mark

Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill is nearing the 100-run mark and is currently playing on 98 runs off 115 balls. Team India has scored 170/5 after 37.4 overs. 

pointer
21:34 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN LIVE ASIA CUP 2023: Team India lose Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian cricket team has lost its fifth wicket as batter Suryakumar Yadav has to depart for a score of 26 runs off 34 balls. Team India is 139/5 after the end of 32.4 overs. 

pointer
20:56 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Live Update: Miraz removes Kishan

Team India batter Mehidy Hassan Miraz has removed Ishan Kishan for a score of 5 runs off 15 balls. India are 98/4 after the end of 24 overs. 

pointer
20:31 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: IND lose 3rd wicket

The Indian cricket team has lost their third wicket and KL Rahul has to depart for a score of 19 runs off 39 balls. Team India are 74/3. 

pointer
20:09 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: IND are 55/2 after the end of 12 overs

The Indian cricket team has scored 55/2 after the end of 12 overs and KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are taking the Indian team out of trouble. 

pointer
19:41 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Team India are 23/2 after 5 overs

The Indian cricket team has scored 23/2 after the end of 5 overs against Bangladesh while chasing down 266 runs. 

pointer
19:28 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: Tilak Varma fails on ODI debut

Indian cricket team batter Tilak Varma was left shell-shocked on his ODI debut and departed for a score of 5 runs. Team India are 17/2 after the 2.4 overs. 

pointer
19:16 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN LIVE ASIA CUP 2023: Poor start for India

Tanzim picks up Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper gives an easy catch to Anamul Haque.

pointer
19:16 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN LIVE ASIA CUP 2023: second innings resume

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill take the guard against the Bangladeshi bowlers 

pointer
19:00 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN LIVE ASIA CUP 2023: Bangladesh finish at 265/8

The Bangladesh cricket team has finished their first innings at a score of 265/8 and the Indian team needs 266 runs to win to achieve their 4th straight win in the Asia Cup 2023. 

pointer
18:35 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: BAN score 250 runs in 49th over

The Bangladesh cricket team has crossed the 250 run mark and has scored 253/8 after the end of 49 overs. 

pointer
18:29 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: Nasum Ahmed departs for 44 runs

Bangladesh batter Nasum Ahmed departs for a score of 44 runs and Bangladesh are 242/8 after the end of 48 overs against India. 

pointer
18:25 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh inching towards 250 run mark

The Bangladesh cricket team is inching towards the 250 run mark and has scored 237/7 after the end of 47 overs against India. 

pointer
17:58 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN LIVE ASIA CUP 2023: Bangladesh lose 7th wicket

The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its seventh wicket for score of 193 and will aim to finish on a fighting total against India. 

pointer
17:52 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Live Update: 50 for Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh cricket team has scored 50 runs in 79 balls and Bangladesh has scored 188/6 after the end of 40 overs against India in Colombo. 

pointer
17:33 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: Jadeja comes into action

Ravindra Jadeja traps Shamim Hossain in front of the wicket and the umpire doesn't hesitate as he raises his finger

pointer
17:33 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: Shardul Thakur removes the Bangladesh skipper

Shardul Thakur maintains his strong run as he dismisses Shakib Al Hasan with a intelligent delivery

pointer
17:22 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: Bangladesh 160/4 at drinks

The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 160/4 after the end of of 33 overs against India in Colombo. 

pointer
16:58 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN LIVE ASIA CUP 2023: 50 up for Bangladesh captain

Bangladesh cricket team skipper Shakib Al Hasan has scored a half-century against India in 65 balls, Bangladesh are 124/4 after the end of 26 overs.  

pointer
16:52 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Live Update: BAN score 108/4 after 25 overs

The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 108/4 after the end of 25 overs and are building a partnership after losing four quick wickets. 

pointer
16:29 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh score 62/4 after 15 overs

The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 62/4 after the end of 15 overs and will look to come back into the match. 

pointer
16:12 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Miraz walks back

Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hassan Miraz has to walk back for a score of 13 runs and Bangladesh are 59/4 after the end of 14 overs. 

pointer
15:53 IST, September 15th 2023
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Tilak Varma drops a catch on his debut

Indian cricket team player Tilak Varma has dropped a catch on his debut of Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hassan Miraz. Bangladesh are 44/3 after the end of 10 overs. 

pointer
15:32 IST, September 15th 2023
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup: 3rd wicket goes down for BAN

The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its third wicket and Anamul Haque has to walk back for a score of 4 runs. Bangladesh are 28/3. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com