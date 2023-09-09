Last Updated:

Asia Cup 2023: Top Run Getters, Wicket Takers And Updated Points Table After SL Vs BAN

Let's have a look at the updated Asia Cup points table (Group Super 4 table) following Bangladesh's loss to Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Asia Cup 2023: Top Run Getters, Wicket Takers And Updated Points Table After SL vs BAN

Sri Lanka players celebrating a wicket (Image: AP)


Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a brilliant 93 before Sri Lanka bowlers rallied to beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Saturday. Bangladesh have now crashed out of the tournament with two back-to-back losses.

3 things you need to know

  • Bangladesh lost to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka
  • Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have two points each
  • India will take on Pakistan on Sunday

Invited to bat, Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis (50) took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their 50 overs. 

Skipper Dasun Shanaka (3/28), Matheesha Pathirana (3/58) and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69) then led a disciplined bowling attack to stop Bangladesh at 236 in 48.1 overs. 

For Bangladesh, pacers Hasan Mahmud (3/57), Shoriful Islam (2/48) and Taskin Ahmed (3/62) shared eight wickets among themselves.

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Points table after BAN vs SL Super Four match 

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR
Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.051
Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.420
India 0 0 0 0 0 0  0.000
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.749

*This is a Group Super 4 table

Also Read: 'KL Rahul is a good player but': Ex-India spinner drops truth bombs over returning star

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Most Run scorer 

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN): 193 runs in 2 innings

Babar Azam (PAK): 151 runs in 2 innings

Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL): 150 runs in 3 innings

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top Wicket takers 

Haris Rauf (PAK): 9 wickets in 3 matches

Taskin Ahmed (BAN): 9 wickets in 4 matches

Matheesha Pathirana (SL): 8 wickets in 3 matches

(With PTI inputs)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com