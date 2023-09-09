Asia Cup 2023: Top Run Getters, Wicket Takers And Updated Points Table After SL vs BAN

Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a brilliant 93 before Sri Lanka bowlers rallied to beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Saturday. Bangladesh have now crashed out of the tournament with two back-to-back losses.

3 things you need to know

Bangladesh lost to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have two points each

India will take on Pakistan on Sunday

Invited to bat, Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis (50) took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their 50 overs.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka (3/28), Matheesha Pathirana (3/58) and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69) then led a disciplined bowling attack to stop Bangladesh at 236 in 48.1 overs.

For Bangladesh, pacers Hasan Mahmud (3/57), Shoriful Islam (2/48) and Taskin Ahmed (3/62) shared eight wickets among themselves.

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Points table after BAN vs SL Super Four match

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.051 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.420 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.749

*This is a Group Super 4 table

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Most Run scorer

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN): 193 runs in 2 innings

Babar Azam (PAK): 151 runs in 2 innings

Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL): 150 runs in 3 innings

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top Wicket takers

Haris Rauf (PAK): 9 wickets in 3 matches

Taskin Ahmed (BAN): 9 wickets in 4 matches

Matheesha Pathirana (SL): 8 wickets in 3 matches

