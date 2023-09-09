Asia Cup 2023: Top Run Getters, Wicket Takers And Updated Points Table After SL vs BAN

Quick links:
Sri Lanka players celebrating a wicket (Image: AP)
Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a brilliant 93 before Sri Lanka bowlers rallied to beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Saturday. Bangladesh have now crashed out of the tournament with two back-to-back losses.
Invited to bat, Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis (50) took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their 50 overs.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka (3/28), Matheesha Pathirana (3/58) and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69) then led a disciplined bowling attack to stop Bangladesh at 236 in 48.1 overs.
For Bangladesh, pacers Hasan Mahmud (3/57), Shoriful Islam (2/48) and Taskin Ahmed (3/62) shared eight wickets among themselves.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+1.051
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.420
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.749
*This is a Group Super 4 table
Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN): 193 runs in 2 innings
Babar Azam (PAK): 151 runs in 2 innings
Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL): 150 runs in 3 innings
Haris Rauf (PAK): 9 wickets in 3 matches
Taskin Ahmed (BAN): 9 wickets in 4 matches
Matheesha Pathirana (SL): 8 wickets in 3 matches
