'KL Rahul is a good player but': Ex-India spinner drops truth bombs over returning star

India will take on Pakistan in a crucial Asia Cup encounter in Colombo on Sunday. The previous match was washed away due to rain and fans are hoping for a full match this time. The match will start at 3 PM IST on Sunday.

Both teams will come into the game on the back of a win, India got the best of Nepal in the last group stage encounter while Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the first Super Fours encounter. India remains the favourite and they need to have a positive result against their archrivals in a bid to lift the continental trophy this time.

With the ICC ODI World Cup also looming on the horizon, this tournament will serve as a preparatory stage for the Men in Blue. Harbhajan Singh feels the return of KL Rahul should not be an obstacle for Shreyas Iyer in the Indian Team. KL Rahul didn't play in the first two games, but he has now joined the team in Sri Lanka ahead of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash.

On his YouTube channel, the former off-spinner said, “It remains to be seen whether they will drop Iyer to bring Rahul in. I don't think that will happen, and it should not happen as well. If a player is dropped after just one game, it will severely hamper his confidence. KL Rahul is a good player, but he will have to wait for his chances, it is part of the game and how it works.

“Shreyas Iyer also has just come in after an injury, and he should be given a proper opportunity. It should not be like if Iyer does not score runs in a game, then he is dropped for KL Rahul, and if KL Rahul does not score in the next game, then Suryakumar Yadav is brought in, it should not be like that."