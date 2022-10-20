Asia Cup Might Not Happen At All If India Doesn’t Participate, No Chance: Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has opened up on the ongoing controversy involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Chopra, while speaking on his YouTube channel, gave his opinion on PCB's latest statement condemning BCCI's stance on the 2023 Asia Cup that is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and also talked about PCB's threat to boycott the next year's ICC Cricket World Cup, which is slated to be hosted in India.

'Take this from me in writing'

Chopra has said that he is not taking the matter seriously and believes that Pakistan will ultimately take part in the 2023 World Cup even if the Asia Cup is held at a neutral venue. He said that if Pakistan boycotts the World Cup in India, the PCB will not receive any share of the revenue that the ICC shares with participating teams. Chopra claimed that if it has been said that India will not travel to Pakistan, then they won't, adding that the Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue and Pakistan will come to play.

"Asia Cup might not happen at all if India doesn’t participate, there's no chance. The Asia Cup is a minor tournament compared to the world cup. Skipping the World Cup means you will end up forgoing a massive amount of revenue that ICC shares (with the participating nations). It’s a case of who blinks first. So I’m not taking this seriously. I feel the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“Of course, ACC is a consortium. But few are aware of the fact that India doesn’t take a penny from ACC. Everybody takes a certain amount from the (ACC) coffer whether 4 million or 8 million but India ends up distributing their amount instead. India has been playing the role of a big brother in ACC. If it has been said that the team might not travel to Pakistan, then I can give you this in writing that India won’t. The Asia Cup will also be held at a neutral venue. And Pakistan will also definitely come to play in the World Cup (in India)... Take all this from me in writing. All these things are guaranteed," he added.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary and the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on October 18 said that the next year's Asia Cup will not be held in Pakistan and will instead be played at a neutral venue. The comment did not go down well with PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, who issued a statement condemning Shah's remark. The PCB is arguing that Shah cannot make such unilateral statements without even consulting the host nation, which in this case is Pakistan.

