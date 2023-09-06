Asia Cup Points Table: Updated Standings, Top Run-getters, Wicket-takers After AFG Vs SL

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup 2023 match has moved to the Super 4 stage with four big names from the continent vying to win the title. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have made it to the last-four round of the marquee competition, leaving Afghanistan and Nepal behind. Afghanistan were knocked out on Tuesday after facing a 2-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Afghanistan also lost their clash against Bangladesh. In the other group, India and Pakistan defeated newcomer Nepal in their respective games to qualify for the Super 4. India will play its next match against Pakistan on September 10.

3 things you need to know

The final of Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Sri Lanka on September 17

Each team in the Super 4 stage will compete in three matches before the final

The top two teams in the Super 4 stage will qualify for the final

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Points table after the end of the group stage

Group A

S. No. Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Pakistan 2 1 0 0 1 3 4.760 2 India 2 1 0 0 1 3 1.028 3 Nepal 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.572

Group B

S. No. Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.594 2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.373 3 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.910

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top run scorer

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) - 193 runs in 2 innings Babar Azam (PAK) - 151 runs in 1 innings Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) - 117 runs in 3 innings Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG) - 110 runs in 2 innings Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) - 109 runs in 1 innings

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top wicket takers

Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) - 7 wickets in 3 innings Haris Rauf (PAK) - 7 wickets in 3 innings Naseem Shah (PAK) - 4 wickets in 3 innings Taskin Ahmed (BAN) - 5 wickets in 2 innings M Pathirana (SL) - 5 wickets in 2 innings

