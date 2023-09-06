Last Updated:

Asia Cup Points Table: Updated Standings, Top Run-getters, Wicket-takers After AFG Vs SL

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have made it to the last-four round of the marquee competition, leaving Afghanistan and Nepal behind.

Vishal Tiwari
Asia Cup 2023

ACC Men's Asia Cup trophy (Image: ACC)


The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup 2023 match has moved to the Super 4 stage with four big names from the continent vying to win the title. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have made it to the last-four round of the marquee competition, leaving Afghanistan and Nepal behind. Afghanistan were knocked out on Tuesday after facing a 2-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Afghanistan also lost their clash against Bangladesh. In the other group, India and Pakistan defeated newcomer Nepal in their respective games to qualify for the Super 4. India will play its next match against Pakistan on September 10. 

3 things you need to know

  • The final of Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Sri Lanka on September 17
  • Each team in the Super 4 stage will compete in three matches before the final
  • The top two teams in the Super 4 stage will qualify for the final

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Points table after the end of the group stage

Group A 

S. No. Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR
1 Pakistan 2 1 0 0 1 3 4.760
2 India 2 1 0 0 1 3 1.028
3 Nepal 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.572

Group B

S. No. Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR
1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.594
2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.373
3 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.910

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top run scorer 

  1. Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) - 193 runs in 2 innings
  2. Babar Azam (PAK) - 151 runs in 1 innings
  3. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) - 117 runs in 3 innings
  4. Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG) - 110 runs in 2 innings
  5. Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) - 109 runs in 1 innings

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top wicket takers

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) - 7 wickets in 3 innings
  2. Haris Rauf (PAK) - 7 wickets in 3 innings
  3. Naseem Shah (PAK) - 4 wickets in 3 innings 
  4. Taskin Ahmed (BAN) - 5 wickets in 2 innings
  5. M Pathirana (SL) - 5 wickets in 2 innings

Image: ACC

