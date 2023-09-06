Asia Cup Points Table: Updated Standings, Top Run-getters, Wicket-takers After AFG Vs SL

Quick links:
ACC Men's Asia Cup trophy (Image: ACC)
The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup 2023 match has moved to the Super 4 stage with four big names from the continent vying to win the title. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have made it to the last-four round of the marquee competition, leaving Afghanistan and Nepal behind. Afghanistan were knocked out on Tuesday after facing a 2-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Afghanistan also lost their clash against Bangladesh. In the other group, India and Pakistan defeated newcomer Nepal in their respective games to qualify for the Super 4. India will play its next match against Pakistan on September 10.
|S. No.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|1
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.760
|2
|India
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.028
|3
|Nepal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-3.572
|S. No.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|1
|Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.594
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.373
|3
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.910
Image: ACC