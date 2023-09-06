AFG vs SL: In the final group match of the 2023 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by two runs. The renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore hosted a scintillating match on Tuesday, September 5. Sri Lanka advanced to the Super Four round as a result of this valiant victory, while Afghanistan were eliminated due to a major error.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka won the toss and went on to bat first

Sri Lanka set up a score of 291/8

The defending champions beat Afghanistan by 2 runs

AFG vs SL: Afghanistan's grave error causes their end in the Asia Cup

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first throughout the entire match. Kusal Mendis set up a stellar top-order performance, hitting 92 runs while contributing a major difference to Sri Lanka's ultimate score of 291/8 in their allotted 50 overs. A few additional athletes displayed promise, but they were unable to capitalise on their early success. Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib was the most effective bowler, taking four crucial wickets.

Afghanistan's three middle-order batsmen, Rahmat Shah (45), Hashmatullah Shahidi (59), and Mohammad Nabi (65), responded valiantly by allowing their team to continue in the competition. Despite Rashid Khan's (27*) late-game contribution, his companions were unable to provide the necessary assistance. Afghanistan faced the daunting task of hunting down 292 runs in just 37.1 overs in order to surpass Sri Lanka's net run rate. Even though Mujeeb Ur Rahman was caught with only three runs required from the first delivery of the 38th over, their pursuit came very close to achieving victory.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was dismissed on the first delivery while attempting a big shot, and everyone believed that the game was over. However, Afghanistan could have still qualified for the Super Four if they had struck a six off one of the next three deliveries. The manner in which the last person, Fazal Farooqi, attempted the next three balls demonstrated his lack of insight regarding the second chance. Before he was stranded, he executed two defensive strokes, one of which was against a sloppy low full toss.

Jonathan Trott admits the error in the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match

The head coach of the Afghanistan Cricket Team, Jonathan Trott, has admitted that the players were not aware of the fact that his team had a big chance of qualifying for the Super Four in the Asia Cup despite failing to reach the target of 292 runs in 37.1 overs. During the press conference, he said:

"We were never communicated those calculations. All we were communicated was we needed to win in 37.1 overs. We weren't told what the overs in which we could get 295 or 297. [That we could win in] 38.1 overs was never communicated to us."

It's interesting to notice that Afghanistan might have beaten Sri Lanka in terms of net run rate if they had scored more runs than they did in a certain number of overs. As an example:

They needed to reach 293 runs after 37.2 overs

294 runs after 37.3 overs

295 runs after 37.5 overs

296 runs after 38 overs

297 runs after 38.1 overs

If Afghanistan No. 11, Fazalhaq Farooqi, had scored a four off the second ball of the 38th over, a six off the third, fourth, or fifth delivery, or even a single, Rashid Khan, who was batting on 27 off 16 balls, could have tried to finish the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game.