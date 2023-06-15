Dates And Venues For Asia Cup 2023 Announced, Tournament To Be Played In Hybrid Model

Why you're reading this: There have been major debates over the hosting rights of the Asia Cup in the last few weeks. Pakistan was supposed to be the sole host for this esteemed competition but India's refusal of visiting their neighbour country has put a major question mark over the future of the tournament. Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion.

3 things you need to know

Before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup, this is another major ICC tournament that India will look to capitalise on

India are tipped to be a favourite in this tournament

This will serve as a preparatory tournament for the Indian side

Asia Cup set to be conducted in a hybrid model

The schedule of the Asia Cup has finally been confirmed as both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the tournament. Six teams in two groups will participate in the competition and top two teams from each groups will qualify for the super four stage.

Read More: Pakistan ready to have a co-host for Asia Cup 2023, seeks ACC approval

Asian Cricket Council issued a statement confirming the development.

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches.

"The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model - with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka! https://t.co/bvkfSSAp9w#AsiaCup #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 15, 2023

"The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

Read More: ACC could accept PCB's Hybrid Model for Asia Cup, Pakistan team set to travel to India for WC: Reports

"We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest."

India and Pakistan have been put together in the same group and the Men in Blue will be playing all their matches in the Island country. Lahore is likely to be the venue for the Pakistan leg.