Asian Games 2023 Cricket schedule and live streaming for men's and women's cricket teams

The 19th Asian Games is just around the corner as October 23 is the scheduled official start for the sporting extravaganza. The Hangzhou Asian Games will also witness the return of cricket as India will take part in both Men's and Women's cricket events for the first time in the history of the Asiad.

3 things you need to know

India Men's team have never participated in cricket in the Asian Games

India have qualified for the quarterfinals directly

Both Men's and Women's cricket will be participating this time

Earlier in Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, cricket was a part of the games, but this is the first time BCCI is sending both sets of teams as Team India will make their debut in the Asian games. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian Men's Cricket Team while Harmanpreet Kaur will have the responsibility of guiding the Indian Women's team to the podium.

Alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India will start their campaign straight in the quarterfinals. Among the ICC full member nations, Afghanistan will have to go through a qualification process as they are pitted against Mongolia in the Qualifiers.

Cricket Schedule in Asian Games

Women’s Cricket

September 19: Indonesia v Mongolia, Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 19: Hong Kong v Malaysia, Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

September 20: Qualifier quarter-final (TBD v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 21: Quarter-final (India v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 21: Quarter-final (Pakistan v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

September 22: Quarter-final (Sri Lanka v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 22: Quarter-final (Bangladesh v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

September 24: Semi-final (TBD v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 24: Semi-final (TBD v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

September 25: Bronze medal match (TBD v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 25: Gold medal match — Final (TBD v TBD) Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

Men's Cricket

September 2: Nepal v Japan, Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 27: Hong Kong v Singapore, Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

September 28: Malaysia v Bahrain, Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 28: Japan v Cambodia, Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

September 29: Singapore v Thailand, Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

September 29: Maldives v Malaysia, Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

October 1: Afghanistan v Mongolia, Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

October 1: Cambodia v Nepal, Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

October 2: Thailand v Hong Kong, Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

October 2: Bahrain v Maldives, Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

October 3: Quarter-final (India v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

October 3: Quarter-final (Pakistan v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

October 4: Quarter-final (Sri Lanka v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

October 4: Quarter-final (Bangladesh v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

October 6: Semi-final (TBD v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

October 6: Semi-final (TBD v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

October 7: Bronze medal match (TBD v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (9:30 AM IST)

October 7: Gold medal match – final (TBD v TBD), Pingfeng Cricket Field (2:30 PM IST)

Where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2023 in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games and they will televise the event live in India. The live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Team India Squad for the Asian Games

Men's Cricket Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

Women's Cricket Team

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy