'Asked Cummins To Do The Right Thing' - Usman Khawaja Opens Up On Missing Double-century

Australian opener Usman Khawaja on Saturday missed out on his maiden double century in Tests after Pat Cummins declared the innings in the ongoing third match against South Africa when he was batting on 195. Khawaja had earlier said that it would be harsh if Cummins decided to declare the innings before he reached his double century. However, Khawaja has now said that he himself asked Cummins to do whatever was best for the team after rain delayed the start of play on Day 4.

"The plan was always to bat in the morning. The rain was the only thing that was going to halt it – and it rained at the worst time. Every time we thought we were going to get on, a little bit of rain would come through. Then they took the covers off and there were a few muddy patches. It just kept getting less likely and less likely (we would bat)," Khawaja told Triple M Cricket after the day's play on Saturday.

"I knew obviously Patty wanted to bowl at some stage … before he even came up to me and talked to me, I could sort of read the sign. I honestly just went up to him and went: ‘Patty, whatever you need to do to win this Test match, just do it. I love playing for Australia and you know if I‘m not playing this game to win this game, it’d be wrong for me to ask to go out there for two or three overs and just do what you feel is right," he added.

Meanwhile, Cummins took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday to share a photo of Khawaja, where he asked for forgiveness for not allowing him to get the double century. "Sorry we couldn‘t get the double but brilliant innings @usman_khawajy," Cummins wrote in the caption of the post.

Australia vs South Africa

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, Australia scored 475/4 courtesy of centuries from Khawaja and Steve Smith. Marnus Labuchagne and Travis Head also contributed to the tally with scores of 79 and 70 runs, respectively. Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj scalped one wicket each to their names.

South Africa have so far scored 149/6 in 50 overs. Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer are currently intact in the middle and will resume batting for their side on Day 5 of the Test match. Cummins has picked up a three-wicket haul, while Josh Hazlewood took two wickets. Nathan Lyon also scalped a wicket to his name.

Image: AP

