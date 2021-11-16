Assam CM Inaugurates Amingaon Cricket Ground In Guwahati; Flaunts His Batting Skills

To the massive delight of cricket enthusiasts in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Amingaon Cricket Ground in North Guwahati on Tuesday. Fans do not need to wait too long to get to see their first match as the ground is scheduled to host its first Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approved domestic match between Meghalaya and Sikkim from tomorrow.

While inaugurating the ground, the Assam CM showed off his batting skills and had some fun with the people.

The cover drive! 😊 pic.twitter.com/JyAqGzED7X — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sharma inaugurates Amingaon Cricket Ground

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter account to upload images of him inaugurating the Amingaon Cricket Ground (ACA) and said he was glad to have the honour to do so. Speaking of the facilities, he said that he is 'confident' that the ground will help upcoming cricketers to showcase their talent.

Glad to inaugurate the Amingaon Cricket Ground & pavilion of ACA in North Guwahati.



The ground will host its first BCCI-approved domestic match to be played between Meghalaya & Sikkim from tomorrow.



I am confident this new facility will give a fillip to our budding cricketers. pic.twitter.com/vA4UZupdHL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

The Assam CM also highlighted his point of wanting 'ACA to develop a state of the art cricket academy to groom' young talent. He wants the 'best facilities' to be provided to the sportspersons. He also added that they had already 'earmarked Rs 150 cr for building a new Sports Complex at Chandrapur' and had planned for building '52 new stadiums' across the state.

I urged ACA to develop a state-of-the-art cricket academy to groom our upcoming cricketers.



To provide best facilities to our sportspersons, we've already earmarked Rs 150 cr for building a new Sports Complex at Chandrapur. Also, 52 new stadiums are coming up across the state. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

Meghalaya vs Sikkim match details

As per BCCI's official website, Meghalaya are set to take on Sikkim on November 17 at the Numalijalah Parade Ground in Amingaon, Guwahati. The match is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 AM IST. The match is a Round 1 fixture from the Men's U25 State A trophy.

BCCI announced India's full 2021-22 domestic season

