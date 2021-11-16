Assam CM Inaugurates Amingaon Cricket Ground In Guwahati; Flaunts His Batting Skills

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@HimantaBiswaSarma
To the massive delight of cricket enthusiasts in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Amingaon Cricket Ground in North Guwahati on Tuesday. Fans do not need to wait too long to get to see their first match as the ground is scheduled to host its first Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approved domestic match between Meghalaya and Sikkim from tomorrow.
While inaugurating the ground, the Assam CM showed off his batting skills and had some fun with the people.
The cover drive! 😊 pic.twitter.com/JyAqGzED7X— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter account to upload images of him inaugurating the Amingaon Cricket Ground (ACA) and said he was glad to have the honour to do so. Speaking of the facilities, he said that he is 'confident' that the ground will help upcoming cricketers to showcase their talent.
Glad to inaugurate the Amingaon Cricket Ground & pavilion of ACA in North Guwahati.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021
The ground will host its first BCCI-approved domestic match to be played between Meghalaya & Sikkim from tomorrow.
I am confident this new facility will give a fillip to our budding cricketers. pic.twitter.com/vA4UZupdHL
The Assam CM also highlighted his point of wanting 'ACA to develop a state of the art cricket academy to groom' young talent. He wants the 'best facilities' to be provided to the sportspersons. He also added that they had already 'earmarked Rs 150 cr for building a new Sports Complex at Chandrapur' and had planned for building '52 new stadiums' across the state.
I urged ACA to develop a state-of-the-art cricket academy to groom our upcoming cricketers.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021
To provide best facilities to our sportspersons, we've already earmarked Rs 150 cr for building a new Sports Complex at Chandrapur. Also, 52 new stadiums are coming up across the state.
As per BCCI's official website, Meghalaya are set to take on Sikkim on November 17 at the Numalijalah Parade Ground in Amingaon, Guwahati. The match is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 AM IST. The match is a Round 1 fixture from the Men's U25 State A trophy.
Via a press release by BCCI's Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Team India's full 2021-22 domestic season for all age categories, including the senior team, was announced. The release read,
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the return of Domestic Cricket in India, for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women's One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20, 2021, with the final to be played on November 12, 2021.
The coveted Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021, to February 19, 2022.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022, to March 26, 2022.
A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category.
The BCCI is confident of hosting the domestic season with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount.
A complete breakdown of the BCCI Domestic season 2021-22 schedule can be found here.