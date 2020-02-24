AU W Vs SL W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

Australia Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the fifth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The AU W vs SL W live match will be played at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth on Monday, February 24 at 12:30 PM IST. Meg Lanning will captain Australia and Chamari Atapattu will lead Sri Lanka in the AU W vs SL W live match. Let us take a look at the AU W vs SL W Dream11 prediction and AU W vs SL W Dream11 team that will bring you favourable results.

ALSO READ | 'Blind' Love: 78-y.o visually challenged Allan Jones loves 'feeling' cricket from stadium

AU W vs SL W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs SL W Playing 11 likely from both squads

To make your AU W vs SL W Dream11 prediction, here are the squads for the two teams -

AU W vs SL W Dream11 prediction: Australia Women -

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux.

AU W vs SL W Dream11 prediction: Sri Lanka Women -

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Shashikala Siriwardene, Udeshika Prabodhani, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Harshitha Madavi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, and Kavisha Dilhari.

ALSO READ | IPL turned around Indian cricket: Afridi

AU W vs SL W Dream11 team: AU W vs SL W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy

Batsmen: Harshitha Madavi, Ashleigh Gardner, Hasini Perera, Beth Mooney

All-Rounders: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Jess Jonassen (vice-captain), Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Delissa Kimmince, Udeshika Prabodhani, Megan Schutt

Please keep in mind that the AU W vs SL W Dream11 Prediction has been made with our own analysis. The AU W vs SL W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ahead of 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra', RJD's Tejashwi Yadav plays Cricket

AU W vs SL W Match Prediction

Australia's first match was against India Women and their opponents won by 17 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner. Their best bowlers in the game were Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen. Sri Lanka's first match was against New Zealand Women and their opponents won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Chamari Atapattu and Harshitha Madavi. Their best bowlers were Chamari Atapattu and Kavisha Dilhari.

The AU W vs SL W live match can be expected to be won by Australia, according to our AU W vs SL W match prediction.

AU W vs IN W Live

AU W vs SL W live streaming is on Hotstar and Jio TV. ICC's Facebook page in India and around the world will give all the match highlights, videos and score updates.

ALSO READ | "Rockstar" Jadeja is my favourite cricketer: Ashton Agar