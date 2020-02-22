WATCH: Ahead Of 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra', RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Plays Cricket

As the RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav is all set to begin his "Berozgaari Hatao Yatra", on Friday evening, he went to Veterinary College Ground to review the preparedness. Taking to Twitter, he said that he was unable to control himself after seeing some students playing Cricket, and went back to his "old love Ball and Bat". Tejashwi will begin his "Berozgaari Hatao Padyatra" from February 23.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav is a former cricketer who played as a middle-order batsman in one Ranji Trophy match. He was also a part of the Delhi Daredevils for few seasons of Indian Premier League (IPL).

#WATCH Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former cricketer Tejashwi Yadav plays cricket at Bihar Veterinary College grounds in Patna (21.02.20) pic.twitter.com/N1OxKEAz2D — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

WATCH: Tej Pratap Yadav leads shocking "Nitish Wadh in 2020" sloganeering at Bihar rally

Tejashwi's dare to Nitish

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday challenged Nitish Kumar to conduct a breathalyzer test on his "leaders" and "bureaucrats" over the issue of the alcohol ban. The RJD leader took to Twitter and asked the Chief Minister to accept failure. Tejashwi's statements come after Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi reportedly demanded a lift on the alcohol ban in the state, after a top police official essentially said liquor was still flowing freely and the cops knew about it.

After PM Modi's litti-chokha lunch, Tejashwi draws his attention to Bihar's 'pending dues'

Tej Pratap's threat

RJD leader and Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday issued a threat against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He has said while addressing a rally that "Nitish is the demon who will be killed" in Raas Leela. Tej Pratap who began his speech speaking about his talent of playing the flute, went on to say that "Nitish Kumar will be killed" in 2020 in a "Raas Leela." He also added that people know who the real "Kans" is and they know what is the situation of Bihar.

Tajinder Bagga takes on Tej Pratap, says "will eat litti-chokha & defeat fodder thieves"

Bihar Polls

The elections in the 243 seats Bihar assembly will take place in October this year. In the last election in 2015, the BJP won 53 seats, CM Nitish Kumar-led JDU which was then a part of Mahagathbandhan won 71, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80, Congress won 27, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) won 1 and Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP won 2 seats. NDA partner, Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP won 2 seats. However, in the Lok Sabha polls last year, BJP and JDU alliance won a whopping 39 seats out of 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Congress, RLSP & VIP 'Bihar Mahagathbandhan' meets Prashant Kishor; RJD not invited