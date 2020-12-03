AUK Vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Atlas UTC Knights will face Msida Warriors CC in the Match 27 of the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our OVR vs MSW match prediction, probable AUK vs MSW playing 11 and AUK vs MSW Dream11 team. The AUK vs MSW live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Rain Delays Start Of 1st Test Between NZ, West Indies

AUK vs MSW live: AUK vs MSW Dream11 prediction and preview

AUK are currently the team to beat since they are yet to register a loss in the tournament so far. Their last match was versus Southern Crusaders CC which they went onto win by 20 runs. The AUK players have really performed well in all departments of the match and will look to continue their fine form versus MSW in the upcoming match.

MSW are currently on two-match losing streak following which they slipped to 5th position on the points table. They lost an opportunity to go second on the points table on Wednesday and they have a very tough match versus tale toppers which makes winning more difficult. Fans can expect a very exciting contest between two sides.

Also Read: West Indies Win Toss, Bowl In 1st Test Vs. New Zealand

AUK vs MSW Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AUK vs MSW Dream11 team

AUK vs MSW Dream11 prediction: AUK squad for AUK vs MSW Dream11 team

Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ajay John, Akash Lal Ramesan, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Muhammed Jameel Subair

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Gives Special Mention To Pandya & Jadeja For Solid Middle-order Approach

AUK vs MSW Dream11 prediction: MSW squad for AUK vs MSW Dream11 team

Rahul Nair (c), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas, Akhil Piostine, Sachin Baby, Dives Kumar, Rijesh Jayamalli, Rajeesh Mundoli, Jibin Sebastian

Also Read: Switch-hit Is Within Laws, Part Of Game's Evolution: Maxwell

AUK vs MSW Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AUK vs MSW playing 11

Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus

Rahul Nair

Basil George

Manuel Anthony

AUK vs MSW match prediction: AUK vs MSW Dream11 team

AUK vs MSW live: AUK vs MSW Dream11 prediction

As per our AUK vs MSW Dream11 prediction, AUK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUK vs MSW Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUK vs MSW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUK vs MSW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.