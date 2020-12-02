Sourav Ganguly Gives Special Mention To Pandya & Jadeja For Solid Middle-order Approach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President came forward and lauded the dynamic duo of Team India's middle-order Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja for resurrecting their team's innings against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday.

'Huge assets': Sourav Ganguly

Taking to Twitter, Dada wrote that it was a good win for the Men In Blue despite the series loss and he hoped that there will be a revival in fortunes as it is a long tour Down Under. The former Indian skipper then added that Pandya and Jaddu can be 'huge assets' to this team in the long run.

Good win for india inspite of series loss..hopefully it will turn things around as it's a long tour ..jadeja and Pandiya can be huge assets to this team in the long run ..plays at difficult positions ..@bcci @JayShah @ThakurArunS — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 2, 2020

Pandya-Jadeja help India breach the 300-run mark

At 152/5, it seemed that the Aussies would restrict the Indians to a manageable total but the middle-order duo of Hardik Pandya (92*) and Ravindra Jadeja (66*) had other ideas as they added a 150-run stand for the sixth-wicket that helped the Men In Blue breach the 300-run mark which looked difficult at one stage. In the end, India finished their innings at 302/5 in their 50 overs.

READ: Chahal TV Returns After 8 Months As Host Yuzvendra Interviews 'Ghudsawar' Jadeja

The Aussies fail to get the job done

In reply, the hosts lost the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith as they were reduced to 56/2 and that is when skipper Aaron Finch decided to play a counter-attacking knock before he was outfoxed by Ravindra Jadeja for 75.

Even though Moises Henriques and Cameron Green and wicket-keeper batsman Alex Cary could not convert their good starts into impactful knocks, Glenn Maxwell gave India a scare with his power-hitting skills. The explosive middle-order batsman played a game-changing innings to near perfection with a 38-ball 59 at a strike rate of 155.26 including three boundaries and four maximums. When it appeared as if he would single-handedly take the game away from the visitors, he was done by a picture-perfect yorker from Jasprit Bumrah with the hosts still needing 35 from 33 deliveries.

In the end, India managed a consolation win by 13 runs by bowling out the Aussies for 289 in the final over.

READ: Steve Smith Credits Pacers From Both Teams For Making The New-ball Do The Talking

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.