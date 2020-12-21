Aus Opener Joe Burns Reveals Why He Will Not Give Any Advice To A Struggling Prithvi Shaw

Australian opener Joe Burns has jokingly said that he will not offer any piece of advice to a struggling Prithvi Shaw as India and Australia gear up to face each other in the 'Boxing Day' Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Shaw had a forgettable outing in the recently-concluded first Test at the Adelaide Oval where he had failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings and could only manage a run-a-ball four in the second. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in both the innings by new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively.

'Wouldn't give him any advice': Joe Burns

Burns lauded the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning skipper by calling him a 'quality player' but then mentioned that he might think about giving advice at the end of the series, but not after the first match itself.

“I wouldn’t give him any advice as I am playing against him. I’m hoping that he makes no runs at all. I actually don’t know what form he is been in. I haven’t been following him,” said Burns while speaking to ANI. “He is obviously a quality player if he is playing for India. I might give advice at the end of the series, but not after the first game,” the Aussie opener added.

Shaw, who could not even get into double figures in the last match was criticised by one and all and many cricket pundits have also gone on to say that the youngster should be benched. Now, it remains to be seen whether he will get another go at the MCG or he will be warming the bench as the visitors look to stage a comeback with the series on the line.

A must-win contest for Team India

Team India will have to put this humiliating loss behind and focus on leveling the series next week and what really makes things more complicated for the visitors is the unavailability of their skipper Virat Kohli who will be heading back to India to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple is expecting the birth of their first child in January. Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The onus is now on Virat's Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane to lead the team from the front in the remainder of the series. Apart from the batting megastar's absence, another thing that will be putting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders in a spot of bother is the injury to one of their key pacers Mohammed Shami.

Shami ended up fracturing his bowling wrist while he was batting during the second innings of the recently-concluded Test match. He was struck by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins and appeared to be in deep discomfort. The physio had come to attend him but the tail-ender was in no position to bat and had to retire hurt. He did not even come out to bowl in the fourth innings.

This is a must-win encounter for India as a loss here would mean that the Aussies end up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. A win at the iconic MCG will help the hosts in securing the series irrespective of the outcome in the final two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

