AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And 3rd ODI Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Australia will lock horns with India in the final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, December 2 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, probable AUS vs IND playing 11 and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.
ALSO READ | India vs Australia: 'Playing 1st class gives us slight advantage in Tests': Labuschagne
India lost the second ODI 51 by runs and in the process also ended up giving away the series to the Aussies. The Indian bowlers have looked clueless in front of a formidable Australian batting line-up. The Men in Blue need will need to change and chop their bowling line up ahead of the final ODI. On the other hand, Australia have been clinical in all three facets of the game in the first two matches. The hosts will like to keep the winning momentum going by winning the final ODI and registering a memorable whitwash over Virat Kohli's side.
ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner out for 3rd ODI, entire T20 series against India
Australia: Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner out for 3rd ODI, entire T20 series against India
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (Captain), Steve Smith (Vice-captain), Marnus Labuschagne
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
As per our AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, IND will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Man proposes to girl in stands during 2nd ODI, Glenn Maxwell applauds
Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Australia skipper Aaron Finch backs Starc to fire in 3rd ODI, hints at change in top order
15 mins ago
India vs Australia 3rd ODI live stream, pitch and weather report, team news and prediction
38 mins ago
Pakistan remains restricted from training in New Zealand as 3 more players contract COVID
1 hour ago
Virat Kohli and co. reminded of Canberra 2016 loss by Australia on social media: Watch
2 hours ago
Madan Lal feels 'communication not happening' in Team India, backs skipper Virat Kohli
4 hours ago
Harsha Bhogle thrilled at Kolkata IPL owners buying LA T20 franchise, Venky Mysore reacts
4 hours ago