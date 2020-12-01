AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And 3rd ODI Match Preview

Australia will lock horns with India in the final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, December 2 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, probable AUS vs IND playing 11 and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: 'Playing 1st class gives us slight advantage in Tests': Labuschagne

AUS vs IND Match Preview

India lost the second ODI 51 by runs and in the process also ended up giving away the series to the Aussies. The Indian bowlers have looked clueless in front of a formidable Australian batting line-up. The Men in Blue need will need to change and chop their bowling line up ahead of the final ODI. On the other hand, Australia have been clinical in all three facets of the game in the first two matches. The hosts will like to keep the winning momentum going by winning the final ODI and registering a memorable whitwash over Virat Kohli's side.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner out for 3rd ODI, entire T20 series against India

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the AUS vs IND Dream11 team

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Probable AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia: Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Steve Smith

Josh Hazlewood

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner out for 3rd ODI, entire T20 series against India

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (Captain), Steve Smith (Vice-captain), Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

As per our AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, IND will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Man proposes to girl in stands during 2nd ODI, Glenn Maxwell applauds

Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.