India Vs Australia: Man Proposes To Girl In Stands During 2nd ODI, Glenn Maxwell Applauds

As the second ODI between India and Australia saw a striking play on the field, another 'risky play' was witnessed but in the stands amongst the crowd. The ODI series which is one the first one to allow crowds in the ground after the COVID-19 outbreak, saw a brave proposal by a man sporting an Indian jersey to girl with the Australian jersey. During the second innings of the game, the Team India fan went down on his knee proposing to his girlfriend, who expressed shock at first but then said yes.

The moment also received lauding from Glenn Maxwell, who was fielding during that time. The striking all-rounder applauded the moment as the couple got hitched. The Aussie all-rounder had a brilliant day with the bat himself as he smacked a quickfire 50 propelling Australia to a mammoth total.

Watch the video here:

Was this the riskiest play of the night? 💍



She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

After a toiling defeat in the first ODI, Team India seemed lethargic once again with the ball as the Australian top-order took them to the cleaners. Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner got the hosts off to another brilliant start as they stitched a century-long partnership with Warner smashing 83 runs while Finch scored 60 runs. After the initial damage, the Men in Blue managed to send the openers back to the pavilion in quick succession but it was Steve Smith who hogged the limelight once again.

The number three batsman notched up his third consecutive century against India before giving away his wicket to Hardik Pandya, who bowled nearly after a year. Smith smashed 14 boundaries and 2 maximums, after which Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten to add the finishing touches. The Australian all-rounder played a repeat of his innings in the first ODI as he scored 63 off just 29 balls to help Australia reach 389/4. Team India currently seems to be in control as they cruise towards the target with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front. India are 203/3 after 32 overs.

