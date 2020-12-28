Aus Vs Ind Live: Tim Paine Departs As Aussie Batting Line-up Crumbles; Fans React

After the pink-ball Test debacle at Adelaide, the Indian team have managed to stage a miraculous turnaround in their subsequent fixture at Melbourne against Australia. In the second India vs Australia Test, the visitors have so far been successful in brushing off the memories of the opening encounter. After Indian bowlers ran through Australia's resilient top-order, the onus was on skipper Tim Paine to make amends. However, he too could only manage a short stay at the crease.

Ind vs Aus 2020: Tim Paine fails to bail his team out of trouble

Indian bowlers have fared brilliantly in the India vs Australia Test at Melbourne. Umesh Yadav struck early with the new ball and gave the visitors an ideal start. The Anjikya Rahane-led side have been consistent so far in picking up wickets and have not allowed the Australian batsmen to settle in.

It was crucial for the side to send Tim Paine packing early. The wicketkeeper-batsman had scored a gutsy half-century in the first fixture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, it was Ravindra Jadeja who chipped in once again with a vital contribution in the Boxing Day Test. After his heroics with the bat, the all-rounder showcased his abilities with the ball as well by dismissing Tim Paine for just 1 run.

In the 48th over, the Australian captain attempted to cut Ravindra Jadeja's delivery. He missed the stroke and the ball went straight to the wicketkeeper. Ravindra Jadeja was sure about an edge, which is what propelled Ajinkya Rahane to take a review for caught behind. There was a spike on the RTS, but there was nothing on the HotSpot. Tim Paine was left surprised after the on-field decision was overturned and he was adjudged out.

Fans amazed by India's spirited bowling performance

After claiming six wickets, the Indian team have a bright chance of claiming a momentous win in the Boxing Day Test. They will be eying to bundle out the Aussies early. A major cause of concern for the visitors could be Umesh Yadav's injury.

Ind vs Aus 2020: Umesh Yadav injury update

The speedster walking off the field was a huge blow for the Indian team who already are missing the services of their ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami. According to the latest Umesh Yadav injury update, the bowler has sustained a calf muscle injury. He has been taken for scans and the reports will provide a clearer picture of the player's availability for the remainder of the tour.

Aus vs Ind live: Where to catch the live-action in India?

Fans in India can catch the Aus vs Ind live action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia.

